Fury said his cousin had been ‘stabbed in the neck’ in Altrincham, Manchester

Tyson Fury has called for change after his cousin was killed in a stabbing.

The heavyweight boxing champion announced the death of Rico Burton on social media today (21 August).

Writing on Instagram, Fury said: “This needs to stop.”

Here is all you need to know:

What happened?

Tyson Fury said that his cousin Rico had been “stabbed in the neck” and died.

He wrote on Instagram: “My cousin was murdered last night,stabbed in the neck, this is becoming ridiculous idiots carry knives.

“This needs to stop Asap, uk government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime, its a pandemic & you dont know how bad it is until its 1 of your own!

“Life is very precious & it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment.

“RIP RICO BURTON. may the lord god grant you a good place in heven. see you soon.”

The incident is reported to have happened in Altrincham, Manchester just after 3am today (21 August).

Who was Rico Burton and how old is he?

The Sun reports that Rico had trained with his cousin Tyson when he was younger.

He had previously worked as a roofer but had moved into selling cars, friends said.

Rico is reported to have been 31 years old.

His former coach Steve Egan, who also coached Tyson at one point, was “devastated” to hear of the tragedy.

He told the Sun: I taught Rico, he’s a lovely lad. I’m devastated.

“I feel like crying. I’ve known him and his brother since he was 13. What a talent, he was fantastic.

“He was always a grafter, he worked hard and he worked so hard in the ring too.”

Tyson Fury has said he wants to become an actor and singer.

What have police said?

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson told the Manchester Evening News: “Police are appealing to the public for further information after two males were stabbed outside a bar in Altrincham.

“Shortly after 3am this morning (Sunday 21 August 2022), Police were called to reports of two males having been stabbed outside a bar on Goose Green, Altrincham. Emergency services attended the scene. Two men were rushed to hospital with serious and life changing injuries.

“A 31-year-old male has sadly passed away a short time later in hospital. A 17-year-old male also remains in hospital with serious injuries.”

A 21-year-old male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of section 18 assault and remains in custody.

A murder investigation has been launched and the force is appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

Who is Tyson Fury?

Born on 18 August, 1988, in the Wythenshawe area of Manchester, Fury is a heavyweight boxer.

He is a two-time world champion - known by the nickname The Gypsy King, due to his family belonging to Ir

Fury has held the WBA title since 2020 when he defeated Deontay Wilder.

Previously he held the unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring titles after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.