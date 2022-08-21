Tyson Fury has addressed Oleksandr Usyk’s victory over Anthony Joshua.

Oleksandr Usyk remains unbeaten after putting on a masterclass of a peformance against Anthony Joshua on Saturday night.

The pair faced off for the second time in a year as AJ looked to regain his world titles in Saudi Arabia, however it was the Ukrainian that came out victorious via split decision.

The Brit put on a much improved display compared to September’s bout but it was Usyk that has received all the plaudits for a dominating win.

Following the fight, boxing fans were quick to discuss a potential match up between Usyk and Tyson Fury, with the former calling out the Gypsy King himself.

Usyk said: “I’m sure that Tyson Fury is not retired yet. I’m sure, I’m convinced he wants to fight me. I want to fight him and if I’m not fighting Tyson Fury, I’m not fighting at all.”

Here is how Fury reacted...

What did Tyson Fury say about Usyk v Joshua 2?

Tyson Fury was clearly unimpressed by the performances of Usyk and Joshua, taking to Instagram to criticise the pair.

Fury said: “After watching that, the both of them were s***e. It was one of the worst heavyweight title fights I have ever seen.

“It was bulls***. Come on!

“I’d beat annihilate both of them on the same night. F***ing s***e.

“Get your chequebook out. The Gypsy King is here to stay forever.”

Will Tyson Fury fight Oleksandr Usyk?

In a now deleted video, Tyson Fury confirmed that he will come out of retirement to fight Oleksandr Usyk.

The two-time heavyweight champion said: “I’ve just seen Joshua lose for the second time to Usyk, [he was] out of his depth<’ he said in a now-deleted video. “England has been relieved of its belts but there is a remedy and solution that I can suggest. If you want those belts back then send in the Gyspy barbarian; send me in and I will relieve the Ukrainian dosser of his belts like I did the last Ukrainian dosser.