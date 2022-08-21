Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Joshua was left heartbroken for a second time after he was beaten by Oleksandr Usyk by split decision last night.

The British boxer faced Usyk in a rematch after he was defeated on points last September and certainly looked much improved this time round, however still failed to regain his world titles.

The fight was taken through the full 12 rounds but the Ukrainian put on a spectacular performance, with his win being glaringly obvious before his arm was even raised.

Nobody was quite sure how AJ would react in the face of another loss, but fans definitely won’t have expected the reaction that followed.

The 32-year-old initially threw two of Usyk’s belts out of the ring before storming off, however he soon returned to take the microphone and deliver a rather odd speech.

Joshua spoke of facing jail time, defended himself as ‘not a 12-round fighter’ and went onto encourage the crowd to cheer three times for his opponent.

The fans in attendance in Saudi Arabia appeared very confused by AJ’s reaction, as well as those watching on TV.

Many viewers took to social media to question Joshua’s outburst...

• @walegates - “What is AJ doing? Drop the mic. I get the emotion, but what are you doing? The media are going to slaughter him more for this.”

• @caxeywys - “What is AJ doing? He’s lost his head.”

• @bosc151 - “Someone from his corner should have stood up and took the microphone off him. Saying that though, they were the guys telling him he was winning rounds when he wasn’t.”

• @PawlMartin - “How is it bad? He pours respect all over Usyk. Clearly emotional. Throwing belts was the worst thing in my eyes, but he came back and praises Usyk. Tad embarrassing though, as in cringe. Still he showed sportsmanship in the end and congratulated his opponent who won deservedly.”

• @Loosetranslati1 - “AJ took the movement away from Usyk. His team, his fans and his country. It wasn’t passion. Passion doesn’t do that. Ego does that.”

• @sibbons23 - “Embarrassing. He is no champion, a champion does not act like that.”

• @NadirMirza1704 - “AJ will probably regret this but put respect on his name. The amount of mental pressure this guy has gone through. He started boxing late and has been the champ for a while. Immense talent, immense attitude. If he keeps going he will become a real master.”

• @MrDRaybould - “His behaviour was absolutely disgusting. For a bloke whose catchphrase is ‘stay humble’, he didn’t show much humility, just a lot of ego. Nothing to do with passion. Respect to Usyk for staying composed in HIS moment.”

• @PHJ_MGF - “What happens when your corner lies and tells you you’re winning a fight when you’re blatantly not.”

• @_tobyrees - “This is beyond mortifying tbh, almost undid the only plaudits he could get for tonight which is that at least he didn’t do as bad as last time. Either he’s showing the real AJ or having an absolute breakdown. Shouldn’t have been let back in the ring.”

• @DorchTroy - “He was giving respect to a man who beat him. I don’t think it was a rant or embarrassing. It was class.”