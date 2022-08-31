The undisputed middleweight championship fight will take place this weekend between Marshall and Shields

Shields-Marshall are just days away from headlining the first televised all-women’s professional boxing card in Britain.

Their bout is set to unify all four of the major world titles with Hartlepool’s Savannah Marshall holding the WBO belt and Michigan’s Claressa Shields holding the WBA, IBF and WBC titles.

Shields is undoubtedly one of the best in the business, previously being the undisputed ruler in the middleweight and super-welterweight divisions as well as winning super-middleweight belts in her early career.

The American also has two Olympic gold medals to her name, winning at both London 2012 and Rio 2016. However, Marshall is the only boxer to have ever beaten the 27-year-old, defeating her at the amateur World Championships in China 10 years ago.

The two never fought again, until now.

Ahead of the bout, Marshall has said: “This fight has been a long time coming, but we’re here now. September 10 I will be the new undisputed middleweight champion of the world.

“I beat you (Shields) and I’ll beat you again. Im not going to just beat you, I’m going to outbox you.”

In response, the American said: “It means a lot to be here. (Marshall) got lucky in 2012, but she won’t be lucky in 2022.

“I don’t hate nobody...but I really do have a huge dislike for her.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of the historic fight this weekend...

When is Marshall v Shields?

The two middleweight boxers will fight on Saturday 10 September 2022. The action is set to begin at 6pm BST with the main event ring-walk to take place at 10.30pm.

The fight will be held at the O2 Arena in London

Marshall against Femke Hermans earlier this year, April 2022

How do Marshall v Shields match up?

Savannah Marshall, nicknamed the ‘Silent Assassin’ is a 31-year-old middleweight and super-middleweight boxer from Hartlepool.

She stands at 5ft 11in tall and has won all of her 12 professional fights to date, winning 10 of the 12 by knockout.

The American 27-year-old, Claressa Shields also has 12 wins from 12 professional fights, although lost to Shields at the amateur World Championships. She is 5ft 8in tall with a reach of 68 inches.

Two of her 12 wins were won by knockout.

Who is on the undercard for Marshall v Shields?

The main event between Marshall and Shields will be for the WBO, WBA, WBC, IBF, WBF and The Ring middleweight titles.

However a number of other bouts will be taking place, naemly Mikaela Mayer v Alycia Baumgardner for the WBC, WBO, IBO, IBF and The Ring super featherweight titles.

The other bouts on the undercard are:

Caroline Dubois v Milena Koleva

Lauren Price v Timea Belik

Ebonie Jones v Vanesa Caballero

Ginny Fuchs v Gemma Ruegg

Karriss Artingstall v Marina Sakharov

April Hunter v Erica Juana Gabriela Alvarez

Sarah Liegmann v Bec Connolly

Shannon Ryan v Buchra El Quaissi

What are the odds?

Odds courtesy of Paddy Power:

Shields to win: 10/11

Draw: 14/1

Marshall to win: 10/11

How to watch Marshall v Shields?

Sky Sports will be hosting the bout along with ESPN and talkSPORT.

How to buy tickets for Marshall v Shields?

Tickets for the event are still available to purchase through both the Ticketmaster website and through the O2 Arena website.