Nate Diaz impressed with a submission victory over Tony Ferguson in UFC 279 at the weekend.

Nate Diaz ended his UFC contract with a bang at the weekend as he came out victorious with a fourth-round submission win over Tony Ferguson.

The American was due to take on Khamzat Chimaev at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, until the Swede was forced to pull out after weighing 7.5 pounds over the maximum allowance at welterweight.

Diaz accepted the last minute change of plans to come up against Ferguson and did it in style by choking out his fellow American.

Meanwhile, Chimaev instead faced Kevin Holland and eased through to extend his unbeaten record as he forced the 29-year-old into submission inside two minutes.

With another impressive performance from Diaz potentially his last inside the octagon, here is everything we know about his career and future plans...

Nate Diaz - age, family & girlfriend

Nate Diaz is 37 years old and has fought in the UFC since 2007.

Nate is the younger brother of former Strikeforce, WEC and IFC welterweight champion, Nick Diaz, who was previously reported to be coming out of retirement this year.

The pair also run a Brazilian jiu-jitsu school in their hometown of Stockton California and also founded a CBD company called Game Up Nutrition.

Diaz is thought to have been dating Misty Brown since 2012 after previously being high school friends, with Brown later giving birth to their daughter in June 2018.

Nate Diaz’s UFC record

After winning ‘The Ultimate Fighter 5’ in 2007, Diaz was invited to his first UFC Fight Night the following year - where he beat Junior Assuncao via submission.

The American won his following three fights before suffering his first defeat in January 2019.

Across his professional boxing career Diaz has competed in 34 matches - winning 21 and losing 13.

From his 21 victories, Diaz has won five via knockout, 12 by submission and four by decision, while he has only been knocked out twice himself.

Is Nate Diaz retiring?

Nate Diaz’s fight against Ferguson was the last of his UFC contract and looks set to leave the octagon for now.

The 37-year-old previously hinted that his retirement was around the corner when discussing a potential fight with Dustin Poirier to TMZ, saying: “Let’s get this retirement fight cracking so I can get out of this fight game.”

His post-match speech also suggested he would be leaving the sport as he thanked Dana White for his time in UFC.

Diaz said: “All I know it’s been a love-hate relationship with me and the UFC the whole time I’ve been in this organisation but at the end of the day, I love the UFC,” he said.

“Shout out to Dana White, Lorenzo Fertitta and Hunter Campbell for giving me the opportunities and the platform for the whole time, for everybody and for myself.”

Will Nate Diaz go into boxing?

Nate Diaz has made his plans to move into another sport clear following his win over Ferguson.

After the fight, Diaz said: “I want to get out of the UFC for a minute and show all these fighters how to take over and own up another sport how you’re supposed to do it because Conor McGregor didn’t know how to do it.”

McGregor dived headfirst into boxing five years ago when he took on Floyd Mayweather and was beaten via TKO in the tenth round.

“None of these other fighters know how to do it,” Diaz added.