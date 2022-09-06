Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua both appear ready to fight in December for the WBC championship

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua have long been preparing for a ‘Battle of Britain’ fight and it was thought the most obvious time to do it would be after Joshua had beaten the WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk.

However, not only did Fury announce he would be retiring after winning his epic trilogy with Deontay Wilder, but Joshua suffered not one, but two losses to the Ukrainian.

It was believed talks had begun between Usyk’s management and Fury’s in order for a bout to take place to combine the WBC belt (currently held by Fury) and the IBF, WBO and WBA belts now held by Usyk.

In yet another twist to this dramatic tale, it then emerged Usyk would not be able to box again this year, leaving 34-year-old without an opponent.

The Gypsy King has now called out Anthony Joshua for a ‘Battle of Britain’ fight, giving Joshua a chance to win the WBC Championship.

So what have both parties said and when would the fight take place?

What did Tyson Fury say?

Usyk (left) beat Joshua twice in fight for WBO, IBF and WBA belts

In a video posted on social media on Monday 5 September, Fury said: “You’ve all heard that I’m going to be fighting within the next few months, and before I announce an opponent I need to do this just in case.

“Anthony Joshua, I know you’ve just lost a fight to Usyk, and I know you’re belt-less at the moment, and I’d like to give you an opportunity to fight me for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world and the lineal championshp in the next few months.

“You’re coming off a 12-round fight so you’re match fit, you’re ready. I’m giving you a few months’ notice.

“If you’re interested I’ll send you the date over and we can rumble - a battle of Britain for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world.”

When would the two fight?

Joshua’s response was short yet effective.

He later replied on Twitter posting: “Yea calm. I don’t do the online discussions just for clout, so if you’re really about it shout @258mgt.

“I’ll be ready in December.”

Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, also revealed that they would be sending over a written offer to Joshua’s representatives today, Tuesday 6 September.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Warren said he was hopeful the fight would be “In the UK and hopefully in November, that’s what we’re looking at.”

What is Tyson Fury offering?

It has now been revealed in a new social media post by Tyson Fury that the Gypsy Kings’ camp are offering a 60/40 purse split to fight Joshua later this year.

Frank Warren added in his talkSPORT interview: “We’re sending a written offer across today to them. My son George spoke with Eddie Hearn yesterday.

“It’s us who have made the approach to give AJ a great opportunity to get himself back into the top level against the world champion Tyson.

“He’s willing to make that voluntary defence, so we’ll send the offer across today and then they’ll have to look at it and decide whether they wanna grab this with both hands.

“The terms that we are gonna put forward I think are very, very fair.”

Why isn’t Oleksandr Usyk fighting?

After saying he was retiring following his defeat of Dillian Whyte in April and reiterating the claim last month, Fury confirmed on Saturday 2 September that he would announce his next opponent next week but it would not be Usyk.

Speaking on Friday, the Ukrainain boxing champion said of his fight with Fury: “It won’t happen this year, that’s for sure. I’m totally healthy and don’t have any injuries, but I have old traumas which have resurfaced, and which need to be treated.