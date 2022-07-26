Here are all the details ahead of UFC 277 featuring the rematch between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes.

UFC is set to return this weekend, following a highly successful London event that saw the likes of Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann in action, with Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes 2 headlining another stellar fight card.

Nunes will be eager to redeem herself after her shock defeat to Pena in their previous bout, while all pressure is off her opponent after she became the woman to put an end to Nunes’ 12-fight winning streak in December.

The Brazilian hadn’t tasted defeat since a knockout against Cat Zingano almost eight years ago, but Pena finally brought her down a peg when she dominated an in extraordinary win that finished with a second-round rear naked choke.

A much more experienced fighter after making her UFC debut in 2011, Nunes holds a record of 21 wins and five draws - with 13 of her victories coming via KO/TKO - and was ranked as #2 in UFC women’s pound-for-pound rankings in January.

Meanwhile, Pena has claimed 11 wins and four defeats in her UFC career - two of which have come in her previous five fights.

When is UFC 277?

UFC 277 is set to take place on Saturday July 30 2022 in the US, but due to the time difference it will be Sunday July 31 in the UK.

The event will is taking place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas - the home of Dallas Mavericks (basketball) and the Dallas Stars (ice hockey).

The capacity for basketball is up to 21,146, up to 19,323 for ice hockey and 21,000 for concerts - though it is unclear what the capacity is for this weekend’s fight.

What time is the main card?

The main card is due to begin at 10pm local time (3am BST).

Nunes and Pena are expected to appear for their cagewalks at approximately 1am local time (6am BST) - meaning it will be a very early morning for any UK fans.

These timings could change due to the length of fights on the undercard.

How to watch on TV

In the US, UFC 277 is set to be shown live on ESPN PPV. However, UK viewers can watch the fight on BT Sport this weekend.

BT Sport 1 will show the live broadcast of UFC - beginning with the UFC 277 prelims at 1am before coverage of the main card begins at 3am.

BT Sport’s coverage is due to finish at 7am.

BT Sport will require a subscription which will cost you £16 a month or you can get a one-off NOW TV membership to catch the fight for £11.99.

Full fight card

Main card

• Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes (Women’s Bantamweight title)

• Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France (Interim Flyweight title)

• Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich (Heavyweight)

• Alexandre Pantoja vs Alex Perez (Flyweight)

• Anthony Smith vs Magomed Ankalaev (Light heavyweight)

Prelimary card

• Alex Morono vs Matthew Semelsberger (Welterweight)

• Drew Dober vs Rafael Alves (Lightweight)

• Don’Tale Mayes vs Hamdy Abdelwahab (Heavyweight)

• Drakkar Klose vs Rafa Garcia (Lightweight)

• Michael Morales vs Adam Fugitt (Welterweight)

• Joselyne Edwards vs Ji Yeon Kim (Women’s Bantamweight)

• Nicolae Negumereanu vs Ihor Potieria (Light heavyweight)