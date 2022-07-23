Paddy Pimblett is aiming to continue his unbeaten record at UFC

The UFC returns to London for the second time in 2022 and one of the most significant fights of the night will see rising star Paddy Pimblett take on Jordan Leavitt.

Pimblett has fought twice in the UFC since making his debut last year, but has already developed a strong reputation in the sport after recording comprehensive victories over both Luigi Vendramini and Rodrigo Vargas.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Liverpudlian will face a big step up in competition in the form of Jordan Leavitt. Leavitt who is known as the “Monkey King” is regarded as a big talent in the lightweight division boasting a record of 10 victories and one defeat in his career so far.

Pimblett has promised an early finish to this showdown and has described the fight as “an easy night’s work”.

Here is everything you need to know about Paddy the Baddy and where you can watch his next fight.

Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann will both be involved at the O2 Arena on Saturday. (Getty Images)

Paddy Pimblett and Jordan Leavitt fight date

Paddy Pimblett will face Jordan Leavitt on Saturday 23 July.

The pair will be on the undercard of the main event between Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes.

Where will Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt take place?

The fight will take place at The O2 Arena in London.

This will be the second time this year that Pimblett has fought in London after recording a first round victory against Vargas in March 2022.

How to watch Paddy Pimblett against Jordan Leavitt

The full fight will be broadcast live on BT Sport in the UK.

Coverage of the prelims are set to begin at 5pm BST and the main show is set to start at 8pm. Pimblett and Leavitt is scheduled to start at around 9.30pm.

Who is Paddy Pimblett?

Paddy Pimblett is an English mixed martial arts fighter. He is well known in the UK as Paddy the Baddy and is regarded as one of the most exciting fighters in the lightweight division.

Paddy Pimblett began training for mixed martial arts at the age of 15 and became a professional fighter at the age of 17, winning all of his three fights in the first round.

During his career in MMA he has achieved several accolades, he won the FCC Featherweight Championship in 2015 and the Cage Warriors Featherweight Championship in 2016. During his MMA career Pimblett had a strong record with 16 victories and 3 defeats, such form led to him joining the UFC.

The UFC is the most prestigious and lucrative promotion company in mixed martial arts which features the best fighters in the sport from around the world. Since moving up to UFC Paddy the Baddy has already made a great impression, by winning performance of the night in both of his two fights against Luigi Vendramini and Rodrigo Vargas.

Pimblett has lost around 49lb in preparation for his third UFC appearance.In the weigh-in for this fight, Pimblett tipped the scales at 156lb, before baring his backside to mock critics who claimed he would not make the weight for the fight.

Full fight card

Curtis Blaydes vs Tom Aspinall (heavyweight)

Jack Hermansson vs Chris Curtis (middleweight)

Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt (lightweight)

Nikita Kyrlov vs Alexander Gustafsson (light middleweight)

Molly McCann vs Hannah Goldy (women’s flyweight)

Paul Craig vs Volkan Oezdemir (light heavyweight)

Prelims