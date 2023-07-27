Telling news your way
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Airways apologises for serving KFC on flight
Sinead O’Connor was found ‘unresponsive’ at London home
TfL fined £10M for failings leading up to fatal Croydon tram crash
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
Missing girl walks into police station four years after disappearance
British Gas owner Centrica records £969m in profit

Haim: dates they will support Taylor Swift, Eras tour dates, potential setlist for Levi's Stadium

Haim were joined on their recent tour by Taylor Swift in a surprise appearance

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
4 hours ago

Haim will continue on as the main support act on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour this weekend.

The rock band are on the bill for the concerts at Levi's Stadium on Friday (28 July) and Saturday (29 July). They joined the tour in Seattle, taking over for Muna.

The band is made up of sisters Este Arielle, Danielle Sari and Alana Mychal. The group played a huge show at the O2 Arena in London last year as the final stop on the "One More Haim" tour and the final show featured a surprise appearance from Taylor Swift.

Most Popular

Haim will continue to support Taylor Swift through the remaining US dates of the tour in Santa Clara and Inglewood.

Here is all you need to know:

Sisters Danielle, Este and Alana Haim make up the band (Getty Images)Sisters Danielle, Este and Alana Haim make up the band (Getty Images)
Sisters Danielle, Este and Alana Haim make up the band (Getty Images)

When are Haim supporting Taylor Swift?

Haim will support Taylor Swift on the following dates:

  • 22 July - Lumen Field, Seattle
  • 23 July - Lumen Field, Seattle
  • 28 July - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
  • 29 July - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
  • 3 August - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
  • 4 August - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
  • 5 August - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
  • 7 August - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
  • 8 August - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
  • 9 August - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Have they played with Taylor Swift before?

The pop superstar came out on stage during the band's show at The O2 in London last yearand performed a mash-up of Gasoline and Swift’s Love Sotry.

A new version of Gasoline featuring Taylor Swift was released on Women In Music PtIII (Extended edition). Haim also featured on the song no body, no crime from Swift’s 2020 album evermore.

HaimHaim
Haim

What could Haim's setlist be for Levi's Stadium show?

Haim began supporting Taylor Swift at the Lumen Field shows in Seattle last weekend. According to Setlist.fm, they played the following seven songs:

  • Now I'm in It
  • My Song 5
  • Want You Back
  • I'm Gonna Be Hungover(a capella, remixed)
  • The Wire
  • Gasoline
  • The Steps

What was Haim’s most recent album?

The band’s most recent album was Women in Music Part III.

It was released in 2020 and again as an expanded edition with extra songs in 2021.

The album nominated for Album of the Year at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

Track “The Steps” from the album was nominated for Best Rock Performance at the awards.

Related topics:Taylor SwiftLive MusicConcerts