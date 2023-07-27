Haim were joined on their recent tour by Taylor Swift in a surprise appearance

Haim will continue on as the main support act on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour this weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The band is made up of sisters Este Arielle, Danielle Sari and Alana Mychal. The group played a huge show at the O2 Arena in London last year as the final stop on the "One More Haim" tour and the final show featured a surprise appearance from Taylor Swift.

Haim will continue to support Taylor Swift through the remaining US dates of the tour in Santa Clara and Inglewood.

Here is all you need to know:

Sisters Danielle, Este and Alana Haim make up the band (Getty Images)

When are Haim supporting Taylor Swift?

Haim will support Taylor Swift on the following dates:

22 July - Lumen Field, Seattle

23 July - Lumen Field, Seattle

28 July - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

29 July - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara

3 August - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

4 August - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

5 August - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

7 August - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

8 August - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

9 August - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

Have they played with Taylor Swift before?

The pop superstar came out on stage during the band's show at The O2 in London last yearand performed a mash-up of Gasoline and Swift’s Love Sotry.

A new version of Gasoline featuring Taylor Swift was released on Women In Music PtIII (Extended edition). Haim also featured on the song no body, no crime from Swift’s 2020 album evermore.

Haim

What could Haim's setlist be for Levi's Stadium show?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Haim began supporting Taylor Swift at the Lumen Field shows in Seattle last weekend. According to Setlist.fm, they played the following seven songs:

Now I'm in It

My Song 5

Want You Back

I'm Gonna Be Hungover(a capella, remixed)

The Wire

Gasoline

The Steps

What was Haim’s most recent album?

The band’s most recent album was Women in Music Part III.

It was released in 2020 and again as an expanded edition with extra songs in 2021.

The album nominated for Album of the Year at the 63rd Grammy Awards.