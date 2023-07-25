Taylor Swift's huge Eras tour will roll into Levi's Stadium in the Bay Area this weekend.
The mammoth concerts - during which she will perform over 40 songs - will take place in Santa Clara on Friday (28 July) and Saturday (29 July). She will be joined by two supporting acts for the shows.
But if you are heading to the Bay Area for the Eras concerts at Levi's Stadium - you might be wondering what you can and cannot bring with you. Here's all you need to know:
What items are prohibited at Levi's Stadium?
On its website, the venue warns that the following items are banned from bringing into the stadium. They are as follows:
Aerosol cans
Alcoholic beverages
Bags that violate the Clear Bag Policy (see Bag Policy above)
Cameras with lenses larger than 3-inches (lights, tripods, selfie-sticks and monopods are also prohibited)
Cameras with removable lenses
Cans, glass bottles or alcoholic beverages
Confetti
Drugs & Drug paraphernalia, marijuana & marijuana products
Coolers (including soft-sided coolers)
Glow sticks, light-up costumes, light-up signs, battery packs
Hoods, masks, or face coverings that hide one’s identity or objects to cover one’s face (medical & religious articles exempt)
Helmets
Intoxication or signs of impairment related to alcohol or drugs
Irresponsible drinking or behavior
Klaxons, bullhorns, whistles or any other noisemakers
Laptops and Laptop Bags
Laser pointers of any type
Offensive clothing
Personal transportation vehicles (skateboards, self-balancing scooters, bicycles, rollerblades, go karts, etc.)
Plastic bottles larger than 24 ounces and thermoses
Projectiles (footballs, Frisbees, etc.)
Professional filming or recording equipment.
Selfie Sticks
Signs, banners or poles
UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles)
Weapons of any kind (including silverware)
Anyone possessing prohibited items will be asked to return them to their cars or dispose of them in the garbage cans provided at the gate.
What items are you allowed to bring into Levi's Stadium?
If you are attending the Taylor Swift concerts this weekend, you are allowed to bring the following items into Levi's Stadium:
Bags that comply with the Clear Bag Policy
Binoculars shorter than 6 inches (case prohibited)
Blankets
Cameras with lenses smaller than 3-inches (lights, tripods, selfie sticks, monopods, and gimbals are also prohibited)
Diaper bags accompanying a child
Flags smaller than 2’ x 3’ (No Poles)
Food and fruit (must be cut into pieces).
Plastic water bottles (factory sealed, no alcohol, less than 24 ounces)
Reusable transparent water bottles (no alcohol, less than 24 ounces)
Seat cushions
Strollers (contact nearest Playmaker if in need of storing)
Sunscreen & hand-powered misters
Umbrellas (no obstruction of other fans view)
Protective face coverings
Hand sanitizers up to 12 ounces
What is the bag policy?
Levi Stadium prohibits all bags, backpacks and other carriers from being brought into the stadium with the following exceptions:
Approved clear bags no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”. These include the following clear bags:
Clear Backpacks
Clear Fanny Packs
Clear Bags
Clear Purses
One gallon clear plastic zip lock type bags
Small Clutch Bag (the size of an adult hand) (4.5” x 6.5”)
Seat Cushion