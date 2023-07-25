Telling news your way
Taylor Swift at Levi's Stadium: what items are banned from stadium and what is the bag policy?

The next Eras tour concerts will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

Taylor Swift's huge Eras tour will roll into Levi's Stadium in the Bay Area this weekend.

The mammoth concerts - during which she will perform over 40 songs - will take place in Santa Clara on Friday (28 July) and Saturday (29 July). She will be joined by two supporting acts for the shows.

But if you are heading to the Bay Area for the Eras concerts at Levi's Stadium - you might be wondering what you can and cannot bring with you. Here's all you need to know:

What items are prohibited at Levi's Stadium?

On its website, the venue warns that the following items are banned from bringing into the stadium. They are as follows:

Aerosol cans

Alcoholic beverages

Bags that violate the Clear Bag Policy (see Bag Policy above)

Cameras with lenses larger than 3-inches (lights, tripods, selfie-sticks and monopods are also prohibited)

Cameras with removable lenses

Cans, glass bottles or alcoholic beverages

Confetti

Drugs & Drug paraphernalia, marijuana & marijuana products

Coolers (including soft-sided coolers)

Glow sticks, light-up costumes, light-up signs, battery packs

Hoods, masks, or face coverings that hide one’s identity or objects to cover one’s face (medical & religious articles exempt)

Helmets

Intoxication or signs of impairment related to alcohol or drugs

Irresponsible drinking or behavior

Klaxons, bullhorns, whistles or any other noisemakers

Laptops and Laptop Bags

Laser pointers of any type

Offensive clothing

Personal transportation vehicles (skateboards, self-balancing scooters, bicycles, rollerblades, go karts, etc.)

Plastic bottles larger than 24 ounces and thermoses

Projectiles (footballs, Frisbees, etc.)

Professional filming or recording equipment.

Selfie Sticks

Signs, banners or poles

UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles)

Weapons of any kind (including silverware)

Anyone possessing prohibited items will be asked to return them to their cars or dispose of them in the garbage cans provided at the gate.

Taylor Swift

What items are you allowed to bring into Levi's Stadium?

If you are attending the Taylor Swift concerts this weekend, you are allowed to bring the following items into Levi's Stadium:

Bags that comply with the Clear Bag Policy

Binoculars shorter than 6 inches (case prohibited)

Blankets

Cameras with lenses smaller than 3-inches (lights, tripods, selfie sticks, monopods, and gimbals are also prohibited)

Diaper bags accompanying a child

Flags smaller than 2’ x 3’ (No Poles)

Food and fruit (must be cut into pieces).

Plastic water bottles (factory sealed, no alcohol, less than 24 ounces)

Reusable transparent water bottles (no alcohol, less than 24 ounces)

Seat cushions

Strollers (contact nearest Playmaker if in need of storing)

Sunscreen & hand-powered misters

Umbrellas (no obstruction of other fans view)

Protective face coverings

Hand sanitizers up to 12 ounces

What is the bag policy?

Levi Stadium prohibits all bags, backpacks and other carriers from being brought into the stadium with the following exceptions:

Approved clear bags no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”. These include the following clear bags:

Clear Backpacks

Clear Fanny Packs

Clear Bags

Clear Purses

One gallon clear plastic zip lock type bags

Small Clutch Bag (the size of an adult hand) (4.5” x 6.5”)

Seat Cushion

