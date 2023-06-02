Taylor Swift has been supported by the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Girl In Red, Muna and Beabadoobee during The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has confirmed her support acts for the remaining Eras tour dates.

The global pop icon will remain on the road across North America until August. She has been playing 'special songs' on each night of the tour - as part of a mammoth 44 song set.

During The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift has switched up her support and opening acts since her first show in Arizona in March of this year. It has included the likes of Girl In Red, Muna, Phoebe Bridgers and Beabadoobee.

But who will be the supporting acts for the upcoming shows? Here is all you need to know:

Who are Taylor Swift's support acts for Chicago shows?

The next three shows on the Eras Tour will take place at Soldier Field in the city. Taylor Swift will play concerts at the venue on Friday (2 June), Saturday (3 June) and Sunday (4 June).

There will be four different support acts who will perform before Taylor takes to the stage at Soldier Field, Chicago.

Friday, 2 June

The support acts will be:

Girl In Red (main support)

Owenn

Saturday, 3 June

Taylor Swift's opening acts are:

Sunday, 4 June

For the final show at Soldier Field, the support acts will be:

Muna (main support)

Gracie Abrams

Who are the support acts for remaining Eras shows?

Taylor Swift will be on the road until August with shows throughout June and July. Girl In Red will act as the main support for the rest of June with Grace Abrams and Owenn rotating opening duties. Gayle will also act as opener for some of the final shows in California.

Muna will return as the main support from the end of June through mid-July before Haim take up the supporting duties for the remaining Eras tour dates.

Which other artists have support Taylor Swift on the tour?