Swifties are scrambling to get tickets for the Anti-Hero singer's shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, London and Dublin

Swifties have rejoiced at the news that Taylor Swift has finally announced a UK leg of her much-anticipated The Eras Tour.

The global superstar and singer-songwriter first hit the road in March as she ventured across the US with dozens of dates that run until August. Swift has wowed fans with her stunning vocals, goosebump-inducing performances, as well as a series of surprise songs including Ronan at Philadelphia in May.

European fans have been growing increasingly anxious as they awaited official confirmation that she would be performing at a city near them, which finally came on Tuesday, 20 June when Taylor Swift posted on social media channels: "EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY! I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit http://TaylorSwift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!".

As expected, demand for tickets is huge and seems to be soaring by the day. So Swifties are on the hunt for any possible avenue to get in the door early.

Here is everything you need to know about how to access the presale for Taylor Swift's UK and Ireland leg of The Eras Tour.

When is Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour coming to the UK?

Taylor Swift has finally announced UK and Ireland dates for her The Eras Tour in 2024 - Credit: Getty

After months of speculation and soaring excitement, Taylor Swift finally announced an extension of her mammoth The Eras Tour with a series of dates in the UK and Ireland. This includes multiple shows in Edinburgh, Liverpool and London, as well as an extravaganza in the Welsh capital of Cardiff; see the full list of announced dates and venues below:

Edinburgh, Murrayfield - 7 June, 2024

Edinburgh, Murrayfield - 8 June, 2024

Anfield Stadium, Liverpool - 14 June, 2024

Anfield Stadium, Liverpool - 15 June, 2024

Wembley Stadium, London - 21 June, 2024

Wembley Stadium, London - 22 June, 2024

Aviva Stadium, Dublin - 28 June, 2024

Aviva Stadium, Dublin - 29 June, 2024

Wembley Stadium, London - 16 August, 2024

Wembley Stadium, London - 17 August, 2024

How to access the ticket presale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows in the UK

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is earmarked for release on 7 July, 2023 - Credit: Getty

Swifties had their first opportunity to register for the presale of Eras Tour gigs in the UK earlier this year - before Taylor Swift's 10th studio album Midnights was released - when the following statement was posted on her website: "Pre-order the new Taylor Swift album Midnights on any format from the official UK store to get special presale code access for forthcoming and yet to be announced Taylor Swift UK show dates. If you have already pre-ordered via this store you are automatically eligible to receive a code for access to the presale and do not need to order again.”

Before you enter the long online queue once the presale window is open, you need to make sure you have registered your interest in buying tickets via the Taylor Swift website - you have until 11:59pm on Thursday, 22 June 2023 for UK dates and by Friday 23rd June at 11:59pm in Ireland to do so.

Check the email that you used to pre-order Midnights where you should have received a special key, which along with being registered will grant you first access to purchase tickets for each city.

Midnights presale tickets will be on sale at the following dates and times:

London - Monday, 10 July at 10am

Edinburgh and Dublin - Tuesday, 11 July at 10am

Cardiff and Liverpool - Wednesday, 12 July at 10am

