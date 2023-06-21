The day that Swifties across the globe have been waiting for has finally come. Taylor Swift has announced international tour dates - including in the UK.
The singer-songwriter first hit stadiums in the US back in March, with the tour running until August. So far, Swift has wowed fans and critics alike with her show-stopping, three-hour performances - featuring a 44 song setlist which takes the audience on a magical journey through each era and genre of her nearly two-decade career.
Now, international Swifties will have the chance to be enchanted by the pop superstar. Just a few weeks ago, Swift confirmed she would be spending autumn 2023 on the road in Latin America, and on 20 June - after much anticipation - she at long last announced tour dates in the UK, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
Writing on Twitter, Swift said: “EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY! I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit http://TaylorSwift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!”
But when is Swift in the UK and Europe, when will she be in Asia and Australia, which countries and cities is she playing in - and most importantly, how do you get tickets? Here’s everything you need to know about Swift’s international The Eras Tour, plus all the information we have about how to get yourself there.
When and where is Taylor Swift on tour in Europe?
- May 9, 2024 - Paris, France - Paris La Défense Arena
- May 10, 2024 - Paris, France - Paris La Défense Arena
- May 17, 2024 - Stockholm, Sweden - Friends Arena
- May 24, 2024 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estádio da Luz
- May 30, 2024 - Madrid, Spain - Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
- June 2, 2024 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium
- June 7, 2024 - Edinburgh, UK - BT Murrayfield Stadium
- June 8, 2024 - Edinburgh, UK - BT Murrayfield Stadium
- June 14, 2024, Liverpool, UK - Anfield Stadium
- June 15, 2024, Liverpool, UK - Anfield Stadium
- June 18, 2024, Cardiff, UK - Principality Stadium
- June 21, 2024, London, UK - Wembley Stadium
- June 22, 2024, London, UK - Wembley Stadium
- June 28, 2024, Dublin, Ireland - Aviva Stadium
- June 29, 2-24, Dublin, Ireland - Aviva Stadium
- July 5, 2024, Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff ArenA
- July 6, 2024, Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff ArenA
- July 9, 2024, Zurich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund Zürich
- July 13, 2024, Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium
- July 17, 2024, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - VELTINS-Arena
- July 23, 2024, Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion
- July 27, 2024, Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion
- August 2, 2024, Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy
- August 9, 2024, Vienna Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion
- August 16, 2024, London, UK - Wembley Stadium
- August 17, 2024, London, UK - Wembley Stadium
Swift’s initial ‘The Eras Tour’ announcement for the US leg came less than two weeks after she released her tenth studio album, ‘Midnights’, which quickly became the best-selling album of 2022. The 32-year-old smashed multiple records with its release, becoming the first ever artist to occupy the entire top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and the only artist in history to debut a song at Number 1 and an album at Number 1 simultaneously on four separate occasions.
She previously became the first star to ever achieve this feat in 2020 with the release of widely-acclaimed single ‘Cardigan’ from ‘Folklore’, before doing so again with ‘Willow’ from ‘Evermore’, ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version)’ from ‘Red’ (Taylor’s Version)’, and now ‘Anti-Hero’ from ‘Midnights’. Only two other musicians have ever managed the same accomplishment: BTS, who did it once in 2020, and Drake, who did so in 2020 and 2021.
Fans had been eagerly awaiting her next tour for years, as before The Eras Tour, the last time she hit the circuit was in 2018 for her sixth album ‘Reputation’. She was then due to tour her subsequent album ‘Lover’, which was released in 2019, but had to call things off after the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Since then she released ‘Folklore’, which won Album of the Year at the Grammys, ‘Evermore’, and most recently, ‘Midnights’, in addition to the ‘Taylor’s Version’ editions of two of her earlier albums, ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’, which she has re-recorded in a bid to reclaim her music after the master recordings were bought by her former talent manager Scooter Braun.
This means she technically had four albums, two re-releases, and 90 new songs to tour, so ‘Swifties’ had been speculating for a while what shape the tour will take. Swift then confirmed she would be putting on ‘The Eras Tour’ in a tribute to all the “musical eras of [her] career”, meaning that fans of whatever album - and whatever genre the singer-songwriter has delved into - will be happy.
Who are Taylor Swift’s support acts?
Swift has announced that Sabrina Carpenter will be joining her in Latin America, Asia, and Australia, but is yet to confirm support acts for the UK and rest of Europe.
In the US, the star has been joined by some big names - including Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore, girl in red, Haim, beabadoobee, Muna, Gayle, Gracie Abrams, and Owenn.
What are Taylor Swift’s US tour dates?
Swift has thus far only announced tour dates for the US. She will be starting on 18 March, 2023, in Glendale, AZ, the same place her last pre-pandemic tour began in 2018. The US leg of the tour then wraps up on 5 August, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA.
The full venues and dates are as followed:
- March 18 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
- March 25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
- April 1 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
- April 2 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
- April 15 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
- April 22 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
- April 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- April 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- May 6 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
- May 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
- May 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
- May 19 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
- May 26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
- May 27 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
- June 2 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
- June 3 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
- June 10 – Deroit, MI @ Ford Field
- June 17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium
- July 1 – Cincinnati, Oh @ Paycor Stadium
- July 8 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- July 15 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
- July 22 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
- July 29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
- Aug. 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
- Aug. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium