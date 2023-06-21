Taylor Swift is currently on tour in the US and will be bringing her ‘The Eras Tour’ to the UK in 2024.

The day that Swifties across the globe have been waiting for has finally come. Taylor Swift has announced international tour dates - including in the UK.

Now, international Swifties will have the chance to be enchanted by the pop superstar. Just a few weeks ago, Swift confirmed she would be spending autumn 2023 on the road in Latin America, and on 20 June - after much anticipation - she at long last announced tour dates in the UK, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Writing on Twitter, Swift said: “EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY! I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit http://TaylorSwift.com/tour for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!”

But when is Swift in the UK and Europe, when will she be in Asia and Australia, which countries and cities is she playing in - and most importantly, how do you get tickets? Here’s everything you need to know about Swift’s international The Eras Tour, plus all the information we have about how to get yourself there.

When and where will Taylor Swift tour in the UK?

7 June 2024 - Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium

8 June 2024 - Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium

14 June 2024 - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

15 June 2024 - Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

18 June 2024 - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

21 June 2024 - London, Wembley Stadium

22 June 2024 - London, Wembley Stadium

16 August 2024 - London, Wembley Stadium

17 August 2024 - London, Wembley Stadium

When and where is Taylor Swift on tour in Europe?

May 9, 2024 - Paris, France - Paris La Défense Arena

May 10, 2024 - Paris, France - Paris La Défense Arena

May 17, 2024 - Stockholm, Sweden - Friends Arena

May 24, 2024 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estádio da Luz

May 30, 2024 - Madrid, Spain - Estadio Santiago Bernabéu

June 2, 2024 - Lyon, France - Groupama Stadium

June 28, 2024, Dublin, Ireland - Aviva Stadium

June 29, 2-24, Dublin, Ireland - Aviva Stadium

July 5, 2024, Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff ArenA

July 6, 2024, Amsterdam, Netherlands - Johan Cruijff ArenA

July 9, 2024, Zurich, Switzerland - Stadion Letzigrund Zürich

July 13, 2024, Milan, Italy - San Siro Stadium

July 17, 2024, Gelsenkirchen, Germany - VELTINS-Arena

July 23, 2024, Hamburg, Germany - Volksparkstadion

July 27, 2024, Munich, Germany - Olympiastadion

August 2, 2024, Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy

August 9, 2024, Vienna Austria - Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Swift’s initial ‘The Eras Tour’ announcement for the US leg came less than two weeks after she released her tenth studio album, ‘Midnights’, which quickly became the best-selling album of 2022. The 32-year-old smashed multiple records with its release, becoming the first ever artist to occupy the entire top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and the only artist in history to debut a song at Number 1 and an album at Number 1 simultaneously on four separate occasions.

She previously became the first star to ever achieve this feat in 2020 with the release of widely-acclaimed single ‘Cardigan’ from ‘Folklore’, before doing so again with ‘Willow’ from ‘Evermore’, ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version)’ from ‘Red’ (Taylor’s Version)’, and now ‘Anti-Hero’ from ‘Midnights’. Only two other musicians have ever managed the same accomplishment: BTS, who did it once in 2020, and Drake, who did so in 2020 and 2021.

Taylor Swift has confirmed her highly-anticipated return to the tour circuit. Credit: Getty Images

Fans had been eagerly awaiting her next tour for years, as before The Eras Tour, the last time she hit the circuit was in 2018 for her sixth album ‘Reputation’. She was then due to tour her subsequent album ‘Lover’, which was released in 2019, but had to call things off after the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Since then she released ‘Folklore’, which won Album of the Year at the Grammys, ‘Evermore’, and most recently, ‘Midnights’, in addition to the ‘Taylor’s Version’ editions of two of her earlier albums, ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’, which she has re-recorded in a bid to reclaim her music after the master recordings were bought by her former talent manager Scooter Braun.

This means she technically had four albums, two re-releases, and 90 new songs to tour, so ‘Swifties’ had been speculating for a while what shape the tour will take. Swift then confirmed she would be putting on ‘The Eras Tour’ in a tribute to all the “musical eras of [her] career”, meaning that fans of whatever album - and whatever genre the singer-songwriter has delved into - will be happy.

Who are Taylor Swift’s support acts?

Swift has announced that Sabrina Carpenter will be joining her in Latin America, Asia, and Australia, but is yet to confirm support acts for the UK and rest of Europe.

In the US, the star has been joined by some big names - including Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore, girl in red, Haim, beabadoobee, Muna, Gayle, Gracie Abrams, and Owenn.

What are Taylor Swift’s US tour dates?

Swift has thus far only announced tour dates for the US. She will be starting on 18 March, 2023, in Glendale, AZ, the same place her last pre-pandemic tour began in 2018. The US leg of the tour then wraps up on 5 August, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA.

The full venues and dates are as followed: