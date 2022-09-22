Midnights is Taylor Swift’s 10th album and follows her re-releases of albums Red and Fearless

Taylor Swift has caused “mayhem” after revealing the name of one of the tracks on her upcoming album Midnights.

The 32-year-old, from Pennsylvania, announced the new album following her award-winning scoop at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

However, she told the audience that her next album would not be one of her re-recorded releases but a brand new 13-track compilation.

Taylor Swift wears Oscar de la Renta to the 2022 MTV VMAs (Getty Images)

As the All is Well singer continues to provide slow updates about her 10th album, fans were beginning to wonder what each song was called and what, or more likely who, each track was going to be about.

When Taylor posted the teaser for Midnight on 23 August, each song was listed as ‘track one, two’ etc. with no lead single unlike her previous hits such as ‘Me’ off her album Lover, and no indication as to the genre.

Taylor said of the album: “Midnights is the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching - hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve…we’ll meet ourselves.”

Nearly a month after the initial announcement, fans have been rewarded with a track name defying Taylor’s ‘cryptic clues’.

The American singer posted a video to TikTok as part of a new series called ‘Midnights Mayhem with Me’ in which she allowed “fate” (a Bingo ball machine) to decide which tracks she would be announcing.

After selecting a ball with the corresponding track number, Taylor announced that track 13 would be called ‘Mastermind’.

The TikTok video has been seen over 6.5 million times since it was posted on 21 September and fans have voiced their excitement for the new music.

“The vibes for this album are already immaculate,” said one fan commented.

Another said: “Mastermind is right Taylor.”

Taylor teased fans with the first track name from the Midnights Album (Pic:Getty)

Others agreed: “I woke up for this Taylor and was not disappointed,” and “how many more midnight mayhems do we have, I am sleep deprived.”

Many of the near 100,000 comments were quick to point out that number 13 was the perfect number for Taylor to pick, due to it being her favourite number as well as suggesting that the name ‘Mastermind’ was fitting for the clever artist.

While it has not been revealed how many more track names will be revealed, Taylor Swift’s album Midnights will be released a month on from the first video on 21 October.