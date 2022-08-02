A spokesperson for the singer has claimed that her jet is ‘loaned out regularly to other individuals’

Taylor Swift has responded to claims about the use of her private jet.

Last week analysts from sustainability-driven marketing company Yard claimed the singer was the “biggest celebrity CO2 polluter of this year so far”.

But a representative for the Shake It Off singer has claimed that Swift is not solely responsible for the emissions calling their study “blatantly incorrect.”

The news comes as other celebrities have been called out for their excessive use of private planes and the impact that this is having on climate change.

Kylie Jenner recently was dubbed a “full-time climate criminal” after taking a 17-minute flight and posting a picture on Instagram showing both her and her husband Travis Scott’s private jets with the caption: “you wanna take mine or yours?”

So, how often does Taylor Swift use her private jet and what has the star said?

How many miles has Taylor Swift’s private jet flown in 2022?

Last week marketing and analytics company Yard published a list naming and shaming the world’s top 10 worst celebrity C02 polluters.

The company based the list off the use of private planes, tracking how many miles each flew by studying flight tracking maps.

Swift came out on top, beating other celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Jay-Z and Kim Kardashian.

According to Yard, the singer has reportedly flown 170 times in 2022.

The star’s private jet has racked up 22,923 minutes in the air, equating to a total of 15.9 days.

Her journeys had an average flight time of just 80 minutes and an average distance of 139.36 miles.

If the information is correct, it means that Swift’s total flight emissions so far for 2022 come in at a whopping 8,293.54 tonnes, which is 1,184.8 times more than the average person.

The singer’s shortest flight in 2022 saw her fly from Missouri to Nashville, with a flight time of just 36 minutes.

The singer is currently not touring, leading many fans to question the excessive use of her private plane and the impact that pollution is having on the environment.

What has the star said?

Swift has not commented publicly on the statements about her private jet use and excessive C02 emission.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News her representative gave a statement, explaining that the singer liked to loan her private jet out and that it wasn’t just her who was using it.

The representative said: “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

Eitherway, whether the singer is loaning her jet or not, fans reacted with frustration at the impact this is having on the environment.

One Twitter user @evermoretrack2 shared the caption “taylor swift after being forced to travel in a car instead of her private jet” alongside the Stranger Things meme of Will crying out the window.

Who else was on the list?

The list featured well-known a-list celebrities including actors, musicians and athletes.

Here are the world’s top 10 worst celebrity C02 polluters according to Yard:

1 - Taylor Swift

Swift has taken 170 flights in 2022, racking up 22,923 minutes in the air.

Her total flight emissions so far come in at 8,293.54 tonnes of C02.

That’s 1,184.8 times more than the average person’s yearly output.

2 - Floyd Mayweather

Mayweather has taken 177 flights on his private jet this year.

His total flight emissions so far come in at 7,076.8 tonnes of CO2.

That’s 1,011 times more than the average person’s yearly output.

3 - Jay-Z

Third on the list, Jay-Z has taken 136 flights on his private jet this year.

His total flight emissions so far come in at 6,981.3 tonnes of CO2.

That’s 997.3 times more than the average person’s yearly output.

4 - A-Rod

Baseball player A-Rod has taken 106 flights on his private jet this year.

His total flight emissions so far come in 5,342.7 tonnes of CO2.

That’s 763.24 times more than the average person’s yearly output.

5 - Blake Shelton

The American country music singer has taken 111 flights on his private jet this year.

His total flight emissions so far come in 4,495 tonnes of CO2.

That’s 642 times more than the average person’s yearly output.

6 - Steven Spielberg

The Hollywood director has taken 61 flights on his private jet this year.

His total flight emissions so far come in 4,465 tonnes of CO2.

That’s 637.9 times more than the average person’s yearly output.

7 - Kim Kardashian

The mega-influencer has taken 57 flights on her private jet this year.

Her total flight emissions so far come in 4,268.5 tonnes of CO2.

That’s 609.8 times more than the average person’s yearly output.

8 - Mark Wahlberg

The American actor has taken 101 flights on his private jet this year.

His total flight emissions so far come in 3,772.85 tonnes of CO2.

That’s 538.9 times more than the average person’s yearly output.

9 - Oprah Winfrey

The famous talkshow host and presenter has taken 68 flights on her private jet this year.

Her total flight emissions so far come in 3,493.17 tonnes of CO2.

That’s 499 times more than the average person’s yearly output.

10 - Travis Scott

Whilst Kylie Jenner doesn’t make the top 10, her husband Scott does.