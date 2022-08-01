Canadian rapper Drake has divided opinion after taking a photo of a woman and attempting to AirDrop it to her, before sharing it with his 118 million Instagram followers.

Drake texting (Getty Images)

Drake has been slammed across social media after revealing that he attempted to flirt with a stranger by sending her an unsolicited photograph of herself.

The Canadian rapper, 35, who has been enjoying a holiday in St Tropez, took to Instagram to gush about a woman that he spotted sitting at a table nearby.

“Tried to airdrop this woman a pic of herself cause she’s a dime,” Drake wrote, as he shared the snap of the unnamed blonde woman with his 118 million followers.

The beauty donned white chandelier earrings with a pink crop top and appeared to be concentrating on her phone, while joined by a male companion.

It is unknown if she accepted Drake’s AirDrop.

Fans swiftly took to Twitter, slamming the rapper’s attempt at flirting as “creepy” and have claimed that he is “abusing” his fame.

One person wrote: “I mean isn’t this.... invasion of privacy + creepy + abuse of fame?”

Another said: “Anyone else does this it’s super creepy but Drake does it & people think it’s fine…

“Super super creepy man”

A third commented: “Drake being famous doesn’t make this any less creepy.”

“BEYOND creepy!! Doesn’t matter that he’s Drake and the fact that he doesn’t see a problem with it is WORSE!! He didn’t have her consent to blast her photo out to his followers,” a fourth added.

Drake

Rapper, singer, actor

Born in Toronto, Canada, on 24 October 1986, Aubrey Drake Graham found fame as an actor starring in “Degrassi: The Next Generation” as well as several adverts. However, he is perhaps best known for his musical talent after gaining global recognition with his mixtapes “Room for Improvement” and “So Far Gone”. The success of these releases led to his debut album “"Thank Me Later” in 2010, which had hits including “Find Your Love” and “Miss Me” featuring Lil Wayne.

The seasoned R&B and hip hop hitmaker has built a legion of loyal fans and surprised many with his seventh studio album “Honestly, Nevermind” in June 2022. It is unknown if Drake will tour this year to promote the release of the album, which features more dance influences than his previous projects. The 35-year-old’s last UK and Europe tour took place in 2019.

Drake attending a premiere in Los Angeles (Getty Images)

Age: 35

Born: Toronto, Canada, on 24 October 1986

Lives: £81million custom-built house in Toronto

Relationship: According to The Sun , Drake was spotted with a mystery woman in October 2021

Children: Adonis Graham, age four

Weath: $250million

Speaking about his career with GQ in 2013, Drake said: “If I wasn’t doing this, man, and I was back home in Toronto, and I had my job that kept me in the city, my girl would be my life.

“I have a lot of friends back there, and their relationships have become the focal point, the high point of their lives. And that’s cool. I just have new goals, new places to go, new people to meet. I live off a different high point every day.”

Connections

Sophie Brussaux

The retired porn star, from France, is mother to Drake’s son Adonis Graham. The pair reportedly met in 2017 and had a child soon after, however they are not currently in a relationship. Sophie boasts over 652,000 Instagram followers and frequently shares snaps of life alongside their four-year-old son.

Lil Wayne

Drake and Lil Wayne in 2012 (Getty Images)

Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, who is best known as Lil Wayne, is a rapper and music producer from New Orleans. Drake signed with Lil Wayne’s Young Money Records back in 2009, in a deal collaborating with Cash Money and Universal Republic. The pair have gone on to release almost 40 songs together, with “HYFR”, “I’m On One” and “She Will” among hits. Estimated to be worth $150million, Lil Wayne, 39, is one of the world’s richest rappers.

Kanye West

Kanye West and Amber Rose in 2010 (Getty Images)