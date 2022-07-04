The BBC previously said it had no evidence of complaints against the prominent hip hop DJ

The BBC has said it received six complaints against veteran DJ and radio presenter Tim Westwood, including one that was referred to police, despite previously saying no evidence of complaints had been found.

The DJ stepped down from his show on Capital Xtra in April after he was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, who said he abused his power in the music industry.

In an investigation by the BBC and the Guardian at the time, the former BBC Radio One and MTV presenter was accused of predatory and unwanted sexual behaviour towards seven Black women. Westwood denies the allegations.

Their stories were showcased in a BBC Three documentary Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power? which aired in April.

At the time BBC director general Tim Davie said there was “no evidence of complaints” but it has come to light that a complaint against Mr Westwood had previously been referred to police.

It is one of six complaints about alleged bullying or sexual misconduct by Mr Westwood the BBC says it received. Mr Westwood denies the allegations.

What has the BBC said now?

After a challenge over the BBC’s initial handling of a Freedom Of Information request, the corporation has now confirmed it received six complaints, including one referred to police.

Of the police referral, a BBC statement said: “This is an historic case that the BBC has found in its files. We are establishing the facts around it. It did not relate to conduct at the BBC, BBC premises, or conduct towards a BBC staff member, nor was it an accusation of physical assault.”

The corporation did not specify when the other five complaints were made, and said it is investigating what happened “with great care” and will confirm its findings in the future.

A BBC spokesman said: “As we have said, if people have things that they want to raise with the BBC, then they should do so. People have now done so and we will continue to investigate.

“We also said that we would dig into what happened in the past. We are doing that with great care. All of that work hasn’t concluded and is ongoing.

“We said we would take this seriously, and we are. When that work has concluded, we will say more.”

Who is Tim Westwood?

Born in Lowestoft, Suffolk, Westwood was an early pioneer in hip-hop in the UK.

The DJ first made a name for himself in the 1980s whilst working for Kiss FM and Capital FM, before joining BBC Radio one’s rap show in 1994.

From 2005 to 2007, Westwood hosted the UK version of Pimp My Ride, which ran on MTV.

After 20 years at BBC Radio One, he left in 2013, moving to Capital FM Radio.

His official YouTube channel, Tim Westwood TV, has over 500 million subscribers and features interviews with hip-hop artists including Drake, Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z.

What are the allegations against Tim Westwood?

The BBC has reported that seven women have anonymously come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Westwood. All of the women, who are Black, met Westwood in the music industry.

They accuse him of abusing his power and connections, with two of the women saying they met him to discuss working in music before he initiated unwanted sexual advances. There were also stark age differences, with Westwood being 53 at the time and one of the women aged just 19.

The BBC and the Guardian have released the anonymous detailed accounts from the seven women, which make for stark reading as they outline the inappropiate touching and unwanted sexual advances they allege occured.

Their story was covered in the BBC Three documentary Tim Westwood: Abuse of Power? which aired in April.

This is not the first time allegations against Westwood have been made. In 2020, allegations about his behaviour with young Black women were shared on social media. He issued a statement to the Daily Mail calling them “fabricated allegations.”

What is Tim Westwood’s net worth?

According to The Richest, Tim Westwood has an estimated wealth of $13 million (USD).

How old is Tim Westwood?

Westwood was born on 3 October 1957, making him 64 years old.

He has been accused of lying about his age in the past. In 2000 he told a Guardian reporter he was 27, even though he was actually 43.

What has Tim Westwood said?

Westwood has strenuously denied the allegations against him.

A statement from Westwood’s representative to the Press Association reads: “Tim Westwood strongly denies all allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

“In a career that has spanned 40 years, there have never been any complaints made against him officially or unofficially.