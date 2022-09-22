The actress is currently starring on Celebrity SAS Who Dares Wins but has big plans for when the show ends

Maisie Smith, 21, is hoping to show off her musical side with the help of her boyfriend Max George, 34, who is part of the boyband The Wanted.

The couple have been dating since the summer months and are now official on Instagram.

Maisie, who lives in Essex, is hoping to transfer her TV fame into the music industry.

Maisie is hoping to launch a music career and she may also return to EastEnders.

She is well known for her roles on EastEnders and for appearing on Strictly Come Dancing but her music career has not yet taken off.

She released an EP named Where My Heart is back in 2017 but it did not perform well in the charts.

A source told The Sun : “She’s made no secret to Max of her desire to try her hand in music and Max has been very encouraging.

“He’s enjoyed great success over the years with The Wanted so has plenty of contacts who can help Maisie achieve her goal.”

Maisie was on Strictly Come Dancing - she met her Boyfriend Max George on the show.

Maisie doesn’t just have her sights on music, she has also hinted that she may make a return to her role as Tiffany on EastEnders.

She told Inside Soap : “The moment I left they said to me ‘We’re so excited to see what you’re going to do, but you’re always welcome to come back and reunite the family’- and I said ‘Absolutely”’ “I said if they ever need me, just call me. I have so much family there with the cast and crew, I don’t think anyone ever really leaves.

“That’s what is nice about EastEnders. You always have a place there.”

Maisie has been on EastEnders since she was Six-years-old.

Maisie has been on the soap since she was just six-years-old playing the rebellious Tiffany Butcher.

She left the show in 2021, after 13 years of drama, but her character is still very much alive and could return at any point in the future.