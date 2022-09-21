Emeli Sande announced that she is part of the LGBT community earlier this year

Emeli Sande has announced that she is engaged to girlfriend Yoana Karemova.

The singer, 35, shared with fans that she is a lesbian earlier this year, after meeting her pianist girlfriend whilst recording a new album.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She first went public with her now-fiance in April, telling her 406,000 Instagram followers that she feels “happier than ever”.

Emeli SandÃ© during the Fayre of St James's Christmas Carol Concert 2020 at St James's Church in Piccadilly on December 01, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Fast forward half a year, and it seems Yoana has popped the question, with Emeli telling her fans: “I said Yes!”.

The Next to Me singer posted a smiling selfie to her Instagram and Twitter, donning a blue blazer, pink lipstick and a large engagement ring.

Radio host Zoe Ball, rapper Nadia Rose, DJ Prospect, athlete Dame Kelly Holmes and actress Claire Sweeney were among the celebrities to congratulate her.

One fan on Twitter couldn’t help but use the sweet moment to make a joke, as he wrote “And we are reading all about it” in reference to her 2012 hit.

This year she released her newest single, There Isn’t Much, ahead of her latest album Let’s Say for Instance - and the music video features queer dancers.

She told Metro that the song was inspired by “everything I thought I wanted being nothing without the right person to share it with”.

Emeli SandÃ© performs during the Commonwealth Day service ceremony at Westminster Abbey on March 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Daniel Leal-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Emeli rose to prominence after featuring in Chipmunk’s song Diamond Rings in 2009.

The Sunderland-born singer then married her childhood sweetheart, Adam Gouraguine, in 2012 after dating for 10 years.

That same year, Emeli went from a medical student to a pop star after she released her debut album Our Version Of Events - which went on to sell more than two million copies.

However, she split with the marine biologist two years later, so that she could focus on her music career.

Emeli Sande attends UK Black Pride 2022: Power at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on August 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Imager for UK Black Pride)

Emeli now has four studio albums and a number of breathtaking singles, including Intermission, More of You and Prayed Up.

She has won 22 awards, from 57 nominations, including four Brit Awards and three MOBO Awards.

The Music of Black Origin Awards (MOBO Awards) are held each year in the UK to recognise artists of any race or nationality who perform black music in genres including gospel, jazz, soul and hip-hop.