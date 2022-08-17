Where the Crawdads Sing follows the story of Kya, a young girl who lives alone in the marshes of North Carolina

The first trailer for upcoming drama film Where the Crawdads Sings has been released.

Aside from our first look at the film - which stars Daisy Edgar Jones and is based on the best-selling novel by Delia Owens - the trailer also gives us a snippet of a brand new Taylor Swift song, written specifically for the project.

The pop megastar said she had “got absolutely lost” in the book when she read it and had wanted to be part of the musical side of the production.

Swift said she wanted the track, titled ‘Carolina’, to be “haunting and ethereal” to match the tone of the story.

But when will audiences get to see the final film, and what can we expect?

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Where the Crawdads Sing about?

Where the Crawdads Sing follows the story of Kya, a young girl who lives alone in the marshes of North Carolina, who is enveloped in a local murder mystery.

Chase Andrews - a quarterback who lures Kya into a relationship with promises of marriage - attacks her after she ends the relationship, and she narrowly escapes

Then, while she is away, Chase is found dead and Kya becomes a suspect in his killing, with the evidence against her seeming insurmountable.

Who stars in it?

English actress Daisy Edgar-Jones - best known for her role as Marianne Sheridan in Normal People, and currently starring in comedy thriller Fresh, available to stream through Disney+ - plays Kya.

Edgar-Jones has described portraying such well-known book characters as “pressure”, adding: “You’re coming to scenes that people have already formed a deep relationship with, and you’ve got a couple of hours in front of a camera to get it right for them.”

Chase Andrews, the man of whom Kya is accused of killing, is played by English actor Harris Dickinson, best known for starring in 2017 drama, Beach Rats.

Elsewhere on the cast, Taylor John Smith (Sharp Objects) plays Tate Walker, Michael Hyatt (The Wire) is Mabel, David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck) steps into the shoes of Tom Milton, and Jayson Warner Smith (The Walking Dead) plays Deputy Joe Purdue.

Is it based on a book?

Where the Crawdads Sing is based on the novel of the same name by American author, Delia Owens.

Published in 2018, Owens’ debut novel topped The New York Times Fiction Best Sellers of 2020 for a combined 32 non-consecutive weeks, and has spent 150 weeks on the best seller list.

The book was selected for actress Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Book Club just a month after it was released - Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company produced the film with her as producer.

The film’s adapted screenplay was written by American screenwriter and playwright Lucy Alibar, best known for co-writing the 2012 film Beasts of the Southern Wild.

Where the Crawdads Sing is directed by Olivia Newman, an American director and screenwriter best known for her work on the 2018 Netflix film, First Match.

That film won the Gamechanger and Audience Awards at the 2018 SXSW Film Festival, where it premiered.

When can I watch it?