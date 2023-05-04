Following her split from Joe Alwyn, Swift was initially linked to F1 star Fernando Alonso prior to reports of romance with The 1975 singer

Just weeks after her heartbreaking split with actor Joe Alwyn shook the music world to its core, it looks like Taylor Swift has found herself another British beau. The American megastar has reportedly struck up a romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

The new happy couple are understood to be "madly in love" and are ready to go public. Swift is currently in the middle of her US leg of The Eras Tour while Healy and The 1975 are on their At Their Very Best concert tour.

News of Swift supposedly finding a new boyfriend will be shocking to many after it was only revealed in April that she had ended her relationship with Joe Alwyn. According to reports, they broke up in February and there is no crossover with Healy.

It definitely seems that Swift has a thing for British men as Healy is just the recent big name in her love life. The singer has previously dated the likes of Harry Styles, Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris.

Here is everything you need to know about whether or not Swift and Healy are dating. This includes a look at The 1975 star's dating history and when the new lovers are expected to go public with their new relationship.

Is Taylor Swift really dating Matt Healy?

Taylor Swift and Matt Healy are 'madly in love' - Credit: Getty / Graphic by Ethan Evans

It very much looks like Swift and Healy have found themselves deep in the whims of love. The news was first reported after an exclusive source told The Sun on 3 May that the pair had found each other.

The source explained: "It's super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out. Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the past few weeks, so it’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting but she cannot wait to see him again.

"But as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers. They are both massively proud and excited about this relationship and, unlike Taylor’s last one — which was very much kept out of the spotlight, deliberately — she wants to ‘own’ this romance, and not hide it away, Taylor just wants to live her life, and be happy"

There is yet to be any official confirmation of a relationship from either Swift or Healy at the time of publication.

Who is Taylor Swift's new boyfriend Matt Healy?

Healy is an English musician who is renowned for being the frontman of The 1975. He is 34-years-old, just a year older than Taylor Swift, and was born in London.

As part of his work with The 1975, Healy has gone on to win awards with his bandmates such as Best British Group at the Brit Awards in 2017 and 2019, as well as Best Album in 2019.

Healy's parents are not afraid of the limelight neither, as mother Denise Welch has starred in popular television shows such as Waterloo Road, Soldier Soldier and Coronation Street, as well as being a panelist on ITV's Loose Women. His dad, Tim Healy, is a TV legend too and people will know him from his roles in Benidorm and Auf Wiedersehen.

Who has Matt Healy dated?

If Swift's laundry list of iconic songs are anything to go by, the former country music star has had a number of previous A-list lovers - something she shares with Healy, who has had a select few famous girlfriends that have gone public.

FKA Twigs - British musician, started before Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, broke up in the summer of 2021

Halsey - American musician, started back in 2015 but no official end date

Taylor Swift - Matt Healy was first rumoured to have dated Taylor back in 2014, but they have now rekindled their romance

When are Taylor Swift and Matt Healy expected to go public?