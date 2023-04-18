Swift’s interaction with a fan during one of her ‘The Eras Tour’ concerts has gone viral on social media.

Fans think Taylor Swift has hinted how she’s feeling after her reported breakup with Joe Alwyn.

Reports recently emerged that Swift had split with the Conversations With Friends star after six and a half years together, with a source “close to the couple” telling Entertainment Weekly that things were “amicable” and the relationship had “just run its course”. Neither Swift’s nor Alwyn’s representatives have confirmed or denied the breakup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Swifties have as a result been worried about the music superstar, who is currently travelling around the United States for her sell-out ‘The Eras Tour’. But, the 33-year-old seemed to calm some concerns in her most recent concert appearance - giving an indication that she’s doing okay.

During Swift’s performance in Tampa, Florida, someone in the crowd held up a sign which read: “You OK?” The singer-songwriter, while playing the track ‘Delicate’ from her 2017 album Reputation, stopped almost directly in front of the fan and responded with a thumbs up.

The moment was captured on video and has been shared widely online, with fans taking to social media to express their views on the interaction. One wrote: “That’s all I want to know! I don’t care if they’re together, on a break, over, whatever. The tabloids had a freakin’ field day but not one asked if she’s happy/ok.”

On TikTok, another added: “This is so cute because be honest we’re all a little worried. Our girl has a lot going on at the moment.” Meanwhile, a third said: “As long as she’s okay and happy that’s all that matters!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Others however have pointed out that the song matches a sign a younger Swift holds up in the music video for bestselling tune ‘You Belong With Me’, from her 2008 album Fearless. One user wrote: “Everyone knows that’s from the you belong with me music video, right?”, to which another replied: “CAME HERE TO SAY THIS. Thank you. But also, double meaning?”