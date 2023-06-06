Vault tracks include those who inspired Taylor Swift's music career - such as Fall Out Boy and Paramore's Hayley Williams

Taylor Swift has broke the internet once again after the popular singer revealed some jaw-dropping details for her upcoming and much-anticipated third studio album Speak Now (Taylor's Version) - which includes a full track list with two surprise collaborations.

The global superstar took to social media on Monday (5 June) during her The Eras Tour to unveil the 22 tracks that will feature on the album, paying tribute to the musicians who 'influenced [Taylor] most powerfully as a lyricist'.

She wrote: "I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version). Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album.

"They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th."

The news comes amid speculation that Taylor Swift has broken off her relationship with The 1975 frontman Matt Healy. They reportedly got together around one month ago after the singer's long-term relationship with Joe Alwyn came to an end.

When is the album out - and how to pre order on CD and vinyl

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is earmarked for release on 7 July, 2023 - Credit: Getty

After months of speculation and building anticipation, Taylor Swift's upcoming third studio album Speak Now (Taylor's Version) has finally been given an official release date. Swifties will be able to buy and then listen to all 22 songs from 7 July, 2023.

The album is available to pre-order on Taylor’s shop on CD and vinyl, while it will also be made available on streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and more. If you're a major Swift fan, you may also opt to purchase the other nifty gifts such as an activity set, a bandanna and numerous others.

Speak Now Taylor's Version full track list