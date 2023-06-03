Just in case you missed it, musician Taylor Swift is currently travelling around the United States for her ‘The Eras Tour’ - a mammoth, no-expense spared extravaganza which showcases hit songs from all ten of her studio albums.
The all-stadium tour has already attracted huge critical acclaim, with reviewers praising the musician for the way she seamlessly transitions from vulnerable, acoustic ballads on the piano to upbeat, energetic pop tracks complete with dazzling lights, special effects, and an array of back-up dancers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fans on social media have also given ‘The Eras Tour’ a significant level of attention, with ‘Swifties’ sharing their favourite videos from the concerts on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok and offering their responses to which ‘surprise songs’ Swift performs each night - with reactions ranging from crippling jealousy to overwhelming excitement.
Something that has also been noted so far about Swift’s tour is the length of each concert - with many praising the singer-songwriter for giving the audience their money’s worth, especially considering the high prices of tickets. It’s no surprise that the sets are long, given that Swift promised to showcase songs from right across her nearly two-decade career, but regardless, fans have still been shocked - and pleased - at just how how long each concert has lasted.
So, how many songs does Swift play each night of ‘The Eras Tour’, and how long does each concert last? Here’s everything you need to know.
How many songs does Taylor Swift perform at her ‘The Eras Tour’ concerts?
Swift performs an incredible 44 song setlist each night. This includes 42 songs from across all ten of her albums which feature at every concert, plus two special ‘surprise songs’ which the musician mixes up each night.
The ‘standard’ set list is:
- Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince
- Cruel Summer
- The Man
- You Need to Calm Down
- Lover
- The Archer
- Fearless
- You Belong With Me
- Love Story
- ‘tis the damn season
- willow
- marjorie
- champagne problems
- tolerate it
- ...Ready for It?
- Delicate
- Don’t Blame Me
- Look What You Made Me Do
- Enchanted
- 22
- We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
- I Knew You Were Trouble
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
- invisible string or the 1
- betty
- the last great american dynasty
- august
- illicit affairs
- my tears ricochet
- cardigan
- Style
- Blank Space
- Shake It Off
- Wildest Dreams
- Bad Blood
- Lavender Haze
- Anti-Hero
- Midnight Rain
- Vigilante Shit
- Bejeweled
- Mastermind
- Karma
Advertisement
Advertisement
As for the ‘surprise songs’, you can find details of Swift’s choices each night here - and our predictions for which ones might pop up next here.
While Phoebe Bridgers was opening for Swift, the full setlist was 45 songs - as the pair also performed their collaboration ‘Nothing New’ during the Red section of the night.
How long does each concert last?
With a usual setlist of 44 songs, it’s safe to say each concert lasts for a pretty long time. Each night so far Swift has performed for well over 3 hours.