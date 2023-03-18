Taylor Swift kicked off her highly anticipated Eras tour with a mammoth multi-hour performance.
The pop superstar is hitting the road for her first stadium shows in nearly five years. She had been due to tour in support of her Lovers album in 2020 but it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Swift’s most recent tour was her Reputation Stadium Tour which ran through much of 2018. The Eras Tour is the first time she has performed many songs from Lovers, folklore, evermore and Midnights live.
Ticketmaster faced backlash from Swifties after it struggled to cope with demand for tickets for the tour when they became available in November 2022. A group of fans have even launched legal action against the ticketing giant.
Here is all you need to know about the setlist for the tour:
What is the Eras tour?
Announcing the career spaning tour, Swift said: “I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!”
Who are Taylor Swift’s support acts?
Swift is bringing some big names on her next tour, so far outlining Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore, girl in red, Haim, beabadoobee, Muna, Gayle, Gracie Abrams, and Owenn.
What is the setlist for the Eras tour?
Taylor Swift began the highly anticipated tour at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, 17 March. She performed a three hour long set.
The songs played in the first Era tour show were as follows, according to Setlist.fm:
Lover
- Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince (Shortened, Live debut)
- Cruel Summer (Live debut)
- The Man
- You Need to Calm Down (Shortened)
- Lover
- The Archer (extended outro)
Fearless
- Fearless (Electric version, first time since 2012; shortened)
- You Belong With Me
- Love Story
evermore
- ‘tis the damn season (Live debut)
- willow
- marjorie( Live debut; shortened)
- champagne problems (Live debut w/ spoken intro)
- tolerate it (Live debut; extended intro with keys)
reputation
- ...Ready for It? (Extended intro, skipped some lyrics)
- Delicate
- Don’t Blame Me (Acoustic intro)
- Look What You Made Me Do
Speak Now
- Enchanted (Extended intro)
Red
- 22
- We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together
- I Knew You Were Trouble
- All Too Well (10 Minute Version)(spoken intro)
folklore
- invisible string
- betty(spoken intro)
- the last great american dynasty
- august
- illicit affairs(shortened)
- my tears ricochet
- cardigan (Extended outro)
1989
- Style (shortened)
- Blank Space
- Shake It Off
- Wildest Dreams (shortened)
- Bad Blood (shortened)
Surprise song
- mirrorball (Acoustic)
Taylor Swift (debut)
- Tim McGraw (Acoustic)
Midnights
- Lavender Haze (Live debut; extended intro)
- Anti‐Hero
- Midnight Rain (Live debut)
- Vigilante Shit (Live debut)
- Bejeweled (Live debut)
- Mastermind (Live debut)
- Karma (Live debut; extended outro)
What are Taylor Swift’s US tour dates?
The full venues and dates are as followed:
- March 17 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
- March 18 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
- March 24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
- March 25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
- March 31 - Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
- April 1 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
- April 2 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
- April 13 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
- April 14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
- April 15 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
- April 21 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
- April 22 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
- April 23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
- April 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- April 29 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- April 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- May 5 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
- May 6 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
- May 7 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
- May 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
- May 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
- May 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
- May 19 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
- May 20 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
- May 21 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
- May 26 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
- May 27 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
- May 28 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
- June 2 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
- June 3 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
- June 4– Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
- June 9 – Deroit, MI @ Ford Field
- June 10 – Deroit, MI @ Ford Field
- June 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium
- June 17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium
- June 23 - Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Area
- June 24 - Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Area
- June 30 – Cincinnati, Oh @ Paycor Stadium
- July 1 – Cincinnati, Oh @ Paycor Stadium
- July 7 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- July 8 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- July 14 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
- July 15 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
- July 22 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
- July 23 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
- July 28 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
- July 29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
- Aug. 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
- Aug. 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
- Aug. 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
- Aug. 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
- Aug. 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium