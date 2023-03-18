Taylor Swift is touring the U.S. with her The Eras Tour - but what is the setlist?

Taylor Swift kicked off her highly anticipated Eras tour with a mammoth multi-hour performance.

The pop superstar is hitting the road for her first stadium shows in nearly five years. She had been due to tour in support of her Lovers album in 2020 but it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Swift’s most recent tour was her Reputation Stadium Tour which ran through much of 2018. The Eras Tour is the first time she has performed many songs from Lovers, folklore, evermore and Midnights live.

Ticketmaster faced backlash from Swifties after it struggled to cope with demand for tickets for the tour when they became available in November 2022. A group of fans have even launched legal action against the ticketing giant.

Here is all you need to know about the setlist for the tour:

What is the Eras tour?

Announcing the career spaning tour, Swift said: “I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!”

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour”. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Who are Taylor Swift’s support acts?

Swift is bringing some big names on her next tour, so far outlining Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore, girl in red, Haim, beabadoobee, Muna, Gayle, Gracie Abrams, and Owenn.

What is the setlist for the Eras tour?

Taylor Swift began the highly anticipated tour at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, 17 March. She performed a three hour long set.

The songs played in the first Era tour show were as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

Lover

Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince (Shortened, Live debut)

Cruel Summer (Live debut)

The Man

You Need to Calm Down (Shortened)

Lover

The Archer (extended outro)

Fearless

Fearless (Electric version, first time since 2012; shortened)

You Belong With Me

Love Story

evermore

‘tis the damn season (Live debut)

willow

marjorie( Live debut; shortened)

champagne problems (Live debut w/ spoken intro)

tolerate it (Live debut; extended intro with keys)

reputation

...Ready for It? (Extended intro, skipped some lyrics)

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me (Acoustic intro)

Look What You Made Me Do

Speak Now

Enchanted (Extended intro)

Red

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well (10 Minute Version)(spoken intro)

folklore

invisible string

betty(spoken intro)

the last great american dynasty

august

illicit affairs(shortened)

my tears ricochet

cardigan (Extended outro)

1989

Style (shortened)

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams (shortened)

Bad Blood (shortened)

Surprise song

mirrorball (Acoustic)

Taylor Swift (debut)

Tim McGraw (Acoustic)

Midnights

Lavender Haze (Live debut; extended intro)

Anti‐Hero

Midnight Rain (Live debut)

Vigilante Shit (Live debut)

Bejeweled (Live debut)

Mastermind (Live debut)

Karma (Live debut; extended outro)

What are Taylor Swift’s US tour dates?

