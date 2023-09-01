Will Taylor Swift movie gross more than 'Barbie' or 'Oppenheimer' at the box office eventually?

Taylor Swift fans - “Are You Ready For It?" It's been less than 24 hours since the singer announced that the ‘Era’s Tour concert’ is heading to the big screens and pre-sale tickets have already surpassed $10 million and rising. In an Instagram post Taylor Swift, 33, shared a teaser trailer of the movie and wrote “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon.”

“Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theatres in North America! Tickets are on sale now. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!!”

There is clearly a lot of demand for the movie that will be available to watch in the US from October 13. UK fans may have to wait a bit longer. Taylor Swift may be holding off on the UK release date as she will be performing ‘‘The Era’s Tour’ from June 2024.

Taylor Swift’s movie has even caused ‘The Exorcist: Believer’ to change its scheduled release date, showcasing the impact of Swift's popularity.

How does Taylor Swift's pre-sales compare to other cinematic pre-sales?

Taylor Swift's pre-sale tickets have already been compared to huge blockbusters according to Deadline Marvel Studios 'Eternals' which a few days before its release pre-sales were $13 million and 'Star Wars The Force Awakens' which made $20 million. Sales for Taylor Swift’s movie are most likely to reach over $20 million by the end of the day.

The biggest blockbuster movies this year have been 'Barbie' and' Oppenheimer' so how does Tay Swift compare to them? According to reports, Warner Bros. cited that 'Barbie' pre-sales tickets amounted to $30 million while Universal Pictures, the studio behind Christopher Nolan's latest epic, saw just $10.5 million in pre-show sales.

How much will the Taylor Swift movie make at the box office?

As the ‘Era’s Tour movie’ is being compared to Marvel, Star Wars and 'Barbie' movies we can expect Taylor Swift will be raking in the cash. According to Forbes “The movie is produced by Swift's in-house tour production company and directed by Sam Wrench, who also made Billie Eilish: Live at the O2—it grossed $1.3 million domestically in its three-day release in January.”

There are also other music acts that Forbes mentions who turned their concerts into cinema movies: Michael Jackson's 'This Is It' made $72 million after its 2009 release, followed by the 'Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds' concert movie that made $65 million in 2008.

How to watch the Taylor Swift Era’s Tour movie

One thing is for sure: Swifties who have seen the live tour or not will absolutely want to watch the movie and experience it again and again. Let's just hope the UK doesn't have to wait till next year to see it.