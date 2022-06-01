Anthony Joshua has acquired the assistance of Robert Garcia, as he aims to become a three-time heavyweight champion against Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch.

A former junior lightweight champion himself, Garcia is renowned for his aggressive, front-foot boxing style which Joshua is likely to employ next time out.

AJ was extremely hesitant to let his hands go last time out so Garcia will need to encourage him to be far more aggressive in his upcoming fight.

The Mexican previously trained his younger brother Mikey Garcia who collected belts in four divisions. Garcia won the boxing writers’ 2012 Trainer of the Year.

The 47-year-old has led 14 of his boxers to world champion status, a record that speaks for itself.

Joshua worked with a host of trainers to find his new suitor, including Virgil Hunter, Eddy Reynoso, and Ronnie Shields, but eventually chose Garcia.

The Brit will enter the ring with a vengeance, with the sublime Ukrainian comfortably outpointing him last time out at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium.

The 2012 Olympic champion opted to try and outbox the supreme Usyk, failing to utilise his physical advantages – being the taller and heavier man.

Since he turned pro in 2013, Joshua had been trained by Rob McCracken who guided the 32-year-old to become a two-time WBA, WBO, and IBF world champion.

With notable wins against Wladimir Klitschko, Andy Ruiz, and Dillian Whyte, the pair had enjoyed a fantastic run.

The bewildering decision to attempt to outbox Usyk was the knockout blow for their working relationship, as Joshua succumbed to his second loss.

Ruiz shocked the boxing world when he stopped Joshua at Madison Square Garden in 2019, handing him his first taste of defeat.

The sequel was set to take place in March but the situation in Ukraine unsurprisingly pushed the fight date back. It looked like July would be the month for the highly anticipated affair, however, it is reported that the event has been delayed till the end of August.

Further postponements mean Joshua and Usyk will have been out of the ring for almost a year.

The Watford fighter will have only fought five times in the last four years when he enters the ring which will have been a huge hindrance to his progression.

The extra time will give Joshua increased time with his new trainer to be able to try and perfect his game plan to defeat the pound for pound great.

Usyk on the other hand will be fuelled by his opportunity to represent Ukraine on a global stage during one of the most difficult periods in his country’s history.

Saudi Arabia are odds on to host the mega-fight, despite promoter Eddie Hearn remaining coy about the event details.

The Ukrainian will be a firm favourite to retain the belts, but if Joshua attempts to bully Usyk under Garcia’s command, then the bout will turn right back into a 50/50 affair.