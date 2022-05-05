British YouTuber KSI will step into the ring again after three year boxing hiatus.

Three years on from his last fight, the British YouTuber KSI will return to the world of boxing.

A venue and opponent is yet to be determined, but KSI took to twitter to announce he will fight again on 27 August 2022.

The video which was sent out to his 7.5 million followers on the social media platform ended with the caption ‘The Nightmare returns’

KSI, who’s real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, often known as ‘JJ’, made his name through producing content for YouTube, including work with the Sidemen, and is also the co-owner of Prime Hydration, XIX Vodka and a restaurant chain called Sides.

KSI at the 2022 Brit Awards

The 28-year-old also released his debut studio album, Dissimulation, in 2020 which went second in the UK Albums Chart.

His second album debuted at number one.

KSI’s boxing history

KSI first took to the ring in 2018 when he took on fellow British YouTuber Joe Weller after the pair had shared public disagreements on Twitter and released diss tracks.

KSI came out victorious in 1 minute and 37 seconds in the third round by way of technical knockout and then went on to call out the American YouTubers Logan and Jake Paul as well as the retired footballer Rio Ferdinand.

A few days after his fight with Weller, it was announced that KSI would be fighting Logan Paul in a white-collar boxing amateur match.

The bout ended as a majority draw, with two judges scoring it as an even 57-57 and the third favouring KSI 58-57.

A rematch between the two YouTubers took place in November 2019 and was promoted by Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn.

This was KSI’s first professional fight and ended with a split decision in his favour. Two judges ruled 56-55 and 57-54 while one favoured Logan Paul 56-55.

‘JJ’ was trained by the professional boxer Viddal Riley and Floyd Mayweather’s uncle Jeff Mayweather.

When will KSI fight Jake Paul?

KSI has had a long-term goal of fighting Logan’s brother Jake who has also announced his return to the ring on 13 August.

Jake first entered the ring as a white collar contest on the undercard of his brother and KSI’s first fight back in 2018, when he fought KSI’s brother Deji.

He has since gone on to enter the pro rankings and has a current record of 5-0, including two wins over Tyron Woodely, AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren.

It has been rumoured that Paul’s opponent for the 13 August will be Tommy Fury, former Love Islander and brother of Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury.

The pair were supposed to fight back in December but Fury pulled out due to a broken rib and chest infection.

YouTube reporter, KEEMSTAR is now claiming that this is the rescheduled date: “The question is, who’s Jake fighting.

“Well, I’m hearing from my sources that Jake Paul is in fact going to be facing Tommy Fury.

“Tommy had to back out of the last fight because he had an injury.

“It looks like Jake is gonna give him another chance.”

What is KSI’s net worth?

According to Wealthy Gorilla, KSI is estimated to be worth $15 million - very similar to both Jake and Logan Paul.