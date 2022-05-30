There has been an array of reaction after Anthony Joshua was caught on video last week speaking to students.

Former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has been caught on camera threatening a group of university students in their halls of residence.

The 32-year-old, who is now in training for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, was taunted by the students who claimed he was too scared to fight fierce rival Tyson Fury.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fight between Joshua and Fury has been talked about ever since the Olympic champion turned pro back in 2013.

The British boxer did not let the teenagers off the hook after their comments and instead confronted them directly.

What did AJ say to the students?

The Brit, who formerly held the WBA, IBF, and WBO world titles, wanted to teach the students a lesson, saying: “When your jaws start breaking and people start chasing you out of this uni, none of you will like it.

“Watch your mouths because you don’t know who you’re talking to sometimes. I know, listen, all that public eye bull****, I ain't into all that.”

It seemed the message resonated with the Loughborough teenagers who listened meticulously to Joshua’s stern words.

What has been the reaction to AJ’s confrontation?

WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury mocked Joshua after the video was released, tweeting: “I have this effect on the best of them."

Fury who insists he has retired from the professional sport may be enticed back to fight the winner of the Joshua versus Usyk rematch.

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan was quick to defend AJ live on talkSPORT. On the White and Jordan radio show, he said: "I think he's absolutely right. I think that there's kids in this society who think they can say things on social media, run around precisely what they want, and they can replicate it in society.

"That's why you've got these silly sods running on football pitches and young kids hanging on crossbars breaking football goals - because they think they can do.

"Anthony Joshua gave them a life lesson. He told these kids you can't say what you want to say to people. You can't just say these things and not be accountable for it.”

When is AJ V Usyk 2?

The highly anticipated rematch between the pair has not been officially announced but a date of July 23rd is likely.