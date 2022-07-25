Molly ‘Meatball’ McCann successfully defeated Hannah Goldy with a first-round TKO at the 02 in London on Saturday.

The Liverpudlian’s victory earned her the ‘performance of the night’ accolade and her stock continued rise in the UFC world.

Meatball’s vibrant friendship with fellow UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett has made the pair huge fans favourites in Liverpool. Both have become key components of Dana White’s UK shows.

Who is Molly McCann?

Molly McCann was born on the 4 th of May 1990 in Liverpool, England. McCann used to play football before her switch to martial arts.

The 32-year-old previously won the Cage Warriors Flyweight Championship, but she has campaigned in the flyweight division of the UFC since 2018.

McCann fights out of the orthodox stance and is 1.63 metres in height. Her famous nickname ‘Meatball Molly’ was created after the fighter opened up about having to work in Subway to support herself in the early days of her career.

McCann’s career record

Molly McCann’s career record currently stands at 13-4-0. Her losses have come to Lara Procopio (2021), Talia Santos (2020), Vanessa Melo (2015) all by points, and she was stopped in 2018 by Gillian Robertson.

The Liverpool-born fighter is on a terrific run of form of three straight victories, with her last two coming by knockout. In March of 2022, McCann produced a showreel knockout with a stunning elbow finish to defeat Luana Carolina. The finish will surely be a contender for the UFC knockout of the year.

Speaking about her ferocious elbow strike, McCann said: “You seen me set it up and move the arm, gave her a second and I spun like my life depended on it and I will never forget the roar from that crowd… it’s a moment that will stay with me forever,”

She added: “ll never top that finish, but my fights can top that fight and that’s what I want to bring the fans.”

What is McCann’s net worth?

As of 2020, Molly McCann has an estimated net worth of around $1million (£830,000), according to reports.

Her knockout performance on Saturday against Hannah Goldy earned the 32-year-old and $50,000 bonus.

McCann’s next fight

After claiming another impressive victory on home soil, the Liverpudlian took the opportunity to call out Antonia Shevchenko.

Shevchenko is coming off a solid win against Courtney Casey and is currently ranked 24th in the flyweight division. The 37-year-old’s sister is Valentina Shevchenko who currently the flyweight champion.

In her post-fight interview, McCann said: “I never call anyone out, that’s not for me to do. But when you talk about legacy, prestige, honour, who’s the best in the game? It’s Valentina. Am I Valentina-ready yet? No, come on. Am I Antonina-ready? Let’s see. I believe I am.

“This isn’t like a diss, but I genuinely think this is an amazing fight to have and I know if they do one fight camp for me, if I ever make it to Shevchenko, they’ll have the blueprint. But I’ll also have the blueprint because I’ll know how to beat her sister. So with the greatest respect, I’ve said her name because I think she’s the best.

If her end goal is to get in the ring with Valentina, then her sister is a great opportunity to gather some more experience.