Former Olympic swimmer treated for sepsis

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington has had emergency surgery after a miscarriage.

The former competitive swimmer, 33, shared a lengthy post on Instagram describing how she discovered she had lost her pregnancy during a 12-week scan on Tuesday (23 August).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recently she has worked as a pundit for the BBC during its coverage of the Commonwealth Games and European Aquatics Championships.

Why did she need surgery?

Adlington discovered that she lost her pregnancy during a 12-week scan.

Adlington said she left hospital on Thursday (25 August) but was readmitted on Friday (26 August) and treated for sepsis, a kidney infection and fever.

Although she is now “slowly on the mend”, she said it has been a “devastating time” for her and her husband.

Rebecca Adlington OBE will be at swim! Mansfield on Saturday, August 27

What has Rebecca Adlington said?

Sharing a photograph from hospital while holding a cup of tea, Adlington wrote: “On Tuesday me and Andy went to hospital for our 12 week scan only to discover we’ve had a miscarriage which resulted in emergency surgery. I managed to leave hospital Thursday only to be readmitted Friday.

“After a day of treating sepsis, a kidney infection and a fever I’m slowly on the mend. Long way to go but I’m in the right place.

“I can’t thank the hospitals and the staff enough, been so supportive. It’s such a devastating time but important in times like these we remember we aren’t alone and have so much support.

“@andrewparsons5 you have been my rock this week. Same with family and friends. We haven’t managed to process it all yet but I know with their support we’ll get through it.

“Once I’m able to leave hospital I’m extremely grateful I get to go home and give my 2 little ones the best hugs!”

Who is Rebecca Adlington’s husband?

Rebecca Adlington married Andy Parsons in 2021.

According to Hello magazine, the couple married at Cheshire’s Scarlett Hall on 28 August last year, in front of around 80 guests.

Andrew Parsons is a facilities manager in Manchester, who attended the Merchant Taylors Boys’ School.

According to his Linkedin, he has also worked as a sales assistant role at Disneyland Paris and a project manager at various companies

Does she have other children?

Adlington is already mother to seven-year-old daughter Summer from her first marriage to fellow former competitive swimmer Harry Needs, and one-year-old son Albie with Andy Parsons.

“Sending you both so much love”

Soap actress Catherine Tyldesley and Paralympian Ellie Simmonds are among those posting messages of support.

Tyldesley wrote: “Oh love. I’m so sorry. Sending you both so much love and strength.”

What has Rebecca Adlington done since retiring from swimming?

She burst onto the scene after winning two gold medals at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

Adlington also competed at the 2012 games in London, winning bronze in the 400m and 800m freestyle.

She did not compete in the 2016 Olympics and has retired from swimming.

In 2013, Adlington competed on the popular ITV reality series I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

She finished in sixth place in the show.