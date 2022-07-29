The Birmingham games get underway today with the home nations looking for early medal success

The 2022 Commonwealth Games get underway today following an incredible opening ceremony last night, with Birmingham hosting the multi-sport competition between July 28 and August 8.

Unlike the Olympics, there will be no Team GB taking part and athletes from the UK will instead represent their home nations of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Each country, along with the other 68 participating nations, will hope to hear their national anthem played as their medal hopefuls stand on top of the podium with their flag proudly on display.

Here is how the current medal table looks:

Commonwealth Games 2022 events schedule

The opening ceremony was held last night (Thursday, July 28) and the action officially gets underway this morning.

The very first event will be the Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls which begins at 8:30am.

Badminton, Hockey and Rugby Sevens are also on the schedule for the opening day as are boxing and cricket events among others.

The full schedule for today’s event can be found at the official Birmingham 2022 website.

Commonwealth Games ‘all time’ medal table

Going into the 2022 games it is Australia who are the most successful nation in the history of the competition.

They have won a total of 2416 medals including 932 gold medals.

They will be certain of holding onto their title as most successful nation with England second in the all time table with 2144 medals including 714 gold.

Canada are third in the ‘all time’ table with 1555 medals including 484 gold.

After England, Scotland are the most successful home nation with their 451 medals including 119 gold placing them seventh overall while Wales are 10th with 306 medals including 67 gold and Northern Ireland are 14th with 124 medals including 30 gold.

Which countries and territories are competing?

There is one extra country that will participate in the Games this year, with the Maldives set to be the only addition from the 2018 edition.

Six nations - Australia, Canada, England, New Zealand, Scotland and Wales - have been part of all 21 of the Commonwealth Games so far.

Here are all 72 teams competing in Birmingham:

How to watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 on TV

The BBC will provide coverage of the Games and will show over 200 hours of the action, across up to 11 livestreams.

The Games will be broadcast on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three. Coverage will also be broadcast on BBC iPlayer , the BBC Sport website and Red Button.

Commonwealth gold medallists Max Whitlock and Beth Tweedle will join an expert panel of analysts, which will also feature Olympic gold medalists Michael Johnson, Denise Lewis and Jessica Ennis-Hill, who will cover athletics.

Other former athletes covering the games include Sir Chris Hoy, Rebecca Adlington, Ellie Simmons, Mark Foster and Ama Agbeze.

From the studio based in Birmingham’s Centenary Square, Hazel Irvine, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan, Jason Mohmmad, Holly Hamiliton and Ayo Akinwolere will provide daily live TV coverage.

How to watch Commonwealth Games 2022 highlights