The Gypsy King is searching for an opponent as he looks to make a return to the ring later this year.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has offered to fight Anthony Joshua. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has offered Anthony Joshua the chance to fight for his belt before the end of this year.

Fury announced his retirement in April after beating Dillian Whyte with a sixth-round stoppage to defend his world title, but is now eager to get the gloves back on later this year.

It was suggested that Fury could take on Oleksandr Usyk, the WBO, WBA and IBF champion, but the Ukrainian says he will not return to the ring until 2023.

Tyson Fury celebrates victory after beating Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

In a video posted to social media on Monday, Fury challenged Anthony Joshua to a fight in what he says would be a ‘battle of Britain’.

He said: "You’ve all heard that I’m going to be fighting within the next few months, and before I announce an opponent I need to do this just in case.

"Anthony Joshua, I know you’ve just lost a fight to Usyk, and I know you’re belt-less at the moment, and I’d like to give you an opportunity to fight me for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world and the lineal championship in the next few months.

"You’re coming off a 12-round fight, so you’re match fit, you’re ready, I’m giving you a few months’ notice.

"If you’re interested I’ll send you the date over and we can rumble - a battle of Britain for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world."

He followed up with a tweet which read: “Yo @anthonyjoshua what you saying big G let’s give the fanz what they want as Usyk is b****ing??? I got the date and venue who will rule Britannia?”

The offer soon came to the attention of Joshua, who responded on Twitter, saying he would be ready.

Joshua said: “Yea calm. I don’t do the online discussions just for clout, so if your really about it shout 258mgt. I’ll be ready in December. Khalas.”

Fury’s promoter Frank Warren has revealed that they are sending an offer to Joshua’s representatives and will try to set up a fight in the UK.

Fury has held the WBA title since 2020 when he defeated Deontay Wilder.

Posting on Twitter, he confirmed that Joshua has been offered a 60/40 split for the fight.

The two-time world champion known by the nickname, The Gypsy King, recently called for change after his cousin was killed in Manchester.

Tyson said that his cousin Rico Burton had been “stabbed in the neck” and died.

“This needs to stop asap, UK government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime, it’s a pandemic & you don’t know how bad it is until it’s one of your own,” he said.