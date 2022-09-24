Famous faces will be taking part in the Sidemen vs YouTube Charity Football Match

KSI will be putting on his football boots in a bid to raise money for good causes this weekend.

He will be joining members of the Sidemen and other YouTube personalities at The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic, at 3pm today (24 September) for the charity game. It is the fourth such match that the YouTubers have organised.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most recent Sidemen charity game took place in 2018, also at The Valley, after the success of matches in 2016 and 2017. After a four year gap, internet personalities and YouTubers will once again gather to try and raise funds for good causes.

Fans will be able to follow the Sidemen FC vs YouTube Allstars match on YouTube. A live-stream will be held on the Sidemen YouTube channel with coverage scheduled to begin at 2.15pm ahead of the 3pm kick-off. The pre-game will be hosted by Elz and Munya.

Sidemen tweeted: “We’re happy to announce that the hosts of the day are Elz and Munya. The livestream kicks off at 2:15 pm and they’ll be there to greet you. We’re so excited for tomorrow & we’ll see you there!”

KSI will be part of the Sidemen team along with MrBeast, Pieface and many more.

Who is KSI?

KSI was born in Watford, Hertfordshire, on 19 June 1993. His real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ“ Olatunji but is better known by his moniker.

He first began on YouTube in 2008 under the name JideJunior. A year later he registered his current channel under the name KSIOlajideBT and began posting gaming-commentary related content - mainly focused on the popular sports series FIFA.

KSI’s videos grew in popularity and he dropped out of sixth form college to pursue YouTube full-time. In 2012 he began to expand the videos on his channel, including vlogs and other games outside FIFA. That year he reached one million subscribers on YouTube.

KSI. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for BAUER)

He has been a member of Sidemen since 2013. The group is a collective of YouTubers who produce videos often consisting of challenges, sketches and video-game commentary. His main YouTube channel now has over 34M subscribers, as of 2022.

Since 2017, KSI has embarked on a boxing career. He first fought fellow YouTubers Joe Weller and Logan Paul. In 2022 he faced Swarmz and Alcaraz Pineda both in the same night, winning both boughts.

KSI released his debut studio album in 2020, Dissimulation, and it debuted at number two in the UK charts. It also received mostly positive reviews. His second album All Over the Place in 2021, which was proceeded by four top three singles in the UK and the album topped the charts.

What is KSI’s net worth?

KSI is estimated to be worth approximately $25M, according to LadBible. His fortune comes from across his many ventures including his YouTube, music and boxing careers. He is also the founder of Prime Hydration with ex-rival Logan Paul, which recently agreed a sponsorship deal with Arsenal FC.

What is KSI’s Twitter account?