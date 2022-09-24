Mr Beast will join KSI, Logan Paul, Pieface and many more in the football matc

Some of the world’s biggest YouTube stars will be pulling on their football boots and taking to the pitch to help raise money for charity.

The Sidemen vs YouTube Charity Match is scheduled to take place for the first time since 2018 this weekend. It will be played at The Valley, which is the home of Charlton Athletic. It will take place on Saturday (24 September) at 3pm.

KSI is a member of Sidemen and other internet stars like Logan Paul, Pieface, Noah Beck, Yung Filly, Chunkz will be taking part in the charity match. It can be watched on the Sidemen’s official YouTube channel.

MrBeast, owner of one of the most popular channels on the platform, will be among the famous faces pulling on football boots for the game.

But who exactly is MrBeast and how much is he worth?

Here is all you need to know:

Who is MrBeast?

Jimmy Donaldson, who is better known as MrBeast, is one of the most popular YouTubers on the planet. His main channel MrBeast is the fifth-most-subscribed on the platform with 104M subscribers. The account is credited with popularising and pioneering the genre of YouTube videos involving expensive stunts.

Among the videos MrBeast has released throughout his career is one titled “$456,000 Squid Game in Real Life” which made headlines back in November 2021 and has racked up over 288M views. Other videos include “World’s Most Dangerous Escape Room” and “I Survived a Plane Crash”.

Can you watch his videos on YouTube?

MrBeast’s videos are available to view on YouTube. His main account - featuring videos such as the Squid Game one - is simply called MrBeast. MrBeast also runs several other YouTube channels, including Beast Reacts, MrBeast Gaming, MrBeast Shorts, and a philanthropy channel.

What is MrBeast’s net worth?

MrBeast is estimated to have a net worth of $58M as of 2022, according to CA Knowledge.

How did the YouTuber get rich?

Donaldson began posting videos on YouTube in early 2013 at the age of 12 under the handle MrBeast6000. His early works included Let’s Plays and other content. MrBeast initially began to gain popularity with his “worst intros” series and had around 30,000 subscribers by around mid-2016 - at which point he dropped out of East Carolina University

He went viral in 2017 with his video I Counted to 100,000. The video lasted for almost 24 hours and took more than 40 hours to film. During this period he also filmed other stunts such as trying to stay underwater for 24 hours, watching paint dry and more. By 2018, Donaldson had given out more than $1M during his outlandish stunts filmed for videos.

His subscriber count continued to grow with other stunts and philanthropy and Forbes estimated that he had earned $54M in 2021. In July 2022, he became the fifth account to surpass 100M subscribers on YouTube. He has also launched a number of businesses including MrBeast Burgers and a food company selling MrBeast bars.

MrBeast. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MrBeast Burger)

Can you get MrBeast Burgers in the UK?

Donaldson and partners launched MrBeast Burgers in December 2020. It is described as a virtual restaurant because the sites are simply kitchens which offer delivery and pick up based orders.

MrBeast Burgers has over 1,000 kitchens around the world including in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom. The first brick-and-mortar MrBeast Burgers restaurant site opened in 2022. Find the closest MrBeast Burgers kitchen to you in the UK by visiting the company’s website.

Will he be playing in the Sidemen vs YouTube Charity Match?

MrBeast will be taking part in the charity football match at The Valley on Sunday (24 September). He will be on the Sidemen’s team, joining the likes of KSI.

What charity work has MrBeast done?