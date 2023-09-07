Watch more videos on Shots!

The highly anticipated Sidemen Charity Match will return this weekend.

More than 60,000 people will be heading to the London Stadium to watch some of the biggest names in the content creator world take part in the football game. KSI, IShowSpeed and MrBeast are just a handful of names set to take part.

The 2022 edition of the Sidemen Charity Match, the fourth since it launched in 2016, and it was the most successful one so far. It raised over £1,000,000 for CALM, Teenage Cancer Trust, Rays of Sunshine and M7 Education.

But while many fans will be heading to West Ham's ground to watch the game live and in person, fans who are not able to make it to London - or live around the world - might be wondering if you can follow along from home.

Here's all you need to know:

Can you watch Sidemen Charity Match at home?

The Sidemen are best known for their YouTube content with the group having a combined total of over 138 million subscribers as of October 2022. It should come as no surprise that once again the Sidemen Charity Match will be broadcast on YouTube.

Fans are able to watch it free on the platform - but the Sidemen are fundraising for charities including Teenage Cancer Trust, Rays Sunshine and CALM and viewers are encouraged to donate what they can.

Is the charity match on TV?

Soccer Aid, a similar celebrity-based charity football match, airs on ITV in the UK each year. But currently the Sidemen Charity Match is only on YouTube.