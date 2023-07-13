KSI, Miniminter, Tobjizzle, Behzinga, Wroetoshaw, Vikkstar and Zerkaa are all expected to be in attendance for Saturday's grand opening

The Sidemen continue to reach new heights as they are swapping GTA races and recreating popular games like Tipping Point, Tinder, The Weakest Link and more for opening their first-ever merch shop, The Sidemen Clothing Store.

Establishing themselves as one of the poster boys of YouTube's UK scene, KSI, Miniminter, Tobjizzle, Behzinga, Wroetoshaw, Vikkstar and Zerkaa have transcended industries - from launching a fast-food empire in Sides, a premium subscription service Side+ and selling out 62,000 seats at the London Stadium for this year's Sidemen Charity Match, a physical clothing store is just another notch on their belts.

It will mark the first time that fans have the opportunity to see and pick up the group's ever-growing collection of clothing and accessory items in person, coming off the back of its hugely popular online Sidemen Clothing store.

Here is everything you need to know about The Sidemen Clothing Store; including the date of its grand opening, where it is located and what items you will be able to buy there.

Where is The Sidemen Clothing Store?

The Sidemen Clothing Store opens for the first time at 9am on Saturday, 15 July - Credit: The Sidemen

The Sidemen's first in-person clothing store can be found inside the Bluewater Shopping Centre which is just outside south-east London in Dartford. It will run on top of its already established Sidemen Clothing website.

The Sidemen Clothing Store is at Bluewater Shopping Centre, Greenhithe, DA9 9ST

When does The Sidemen Clothing Store open and at what time?

The grand opening of The Sidemen Clothing Store takes place on Saturday, 15 July 2023. Doors open at 9am but due to the YouTube group's tens of millions of fans, demand is sure to be high so long queues are expected. Sidemen super-fans might need to turn up early to guarantee they get inside as early as possible.

What items can you buy at The Sidemen Clothing Store?

The Sidemen Clothing Store is 6,000sqft and will stock some of the group's limited edition ranges such as the much-loved SDMN X Spongebob Squarepants collaboration. The typical range of clothing, activewear and accessories that can be found on the Sidemen Clothing website are also expected to be on sale at the new store.

Can you meet members of The Sidemen at the opening of The Sidemen Clothing Store?

Vikram (left) takes a selfie with (from right) grime music artist JME, and fellow Sidemen members JJ and Tobi