KSI, Miniminter, Behzinga, Chunkz, Yung Filly and more could make an appearance at the home of West Ham United

YouTube sensations The Sidemen have announced that they will once again hold their popular charity football match later this year. This will mark the fifth occasion that the group have brought the internet's biggest stars together onto the field of play.

FIFA gamer turned boxer, Prime drink co-creator and charting musician KSI will join forces with the likes of W2S, Miniminter, Behzinga and other major names in the world of YouTube, music, sport and more. Like past events, all funds will be donated to charities like Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), Teenage Cancer Trust and Rays of Sunshine.

In a statement to announce this year's Sidemen Charity Football Match, Joshua Bradley - known to many by his online moniker Zerkaa - said: "This is a major milestone for us. When we first set up this event back in 2016, we never thought we’d be playing in a stadium of over 62,000 people. Not only are we able to give back to our loyal fans, but being able to raise further funds for charities that are so close to our hearts give us a lot to be proud and thankful for. We can’t wait to see all of you in September".

Last year's charity match was held at the home of Charlton Athletic, The Valley Stadium in south London which saw The Sidemen topple the challenge of YouTube All Stars by a narrow 8-7 scoreline. It brought in a whopping 2.6 million concurrent viewers and over 18 million views within the first 24 hours, on top of raising a remarkable £2 million.

But in their most ambitious move yet, the 2023 event will take place at the 62,000 seater London Stadium, home of Premier League side West Ham United that once hosted the London Olympic Games in 2012.

Graham Gillmore, who is the CEO at the London Stadium, said: "This event goes from strength to strength, with the move to London Stadium demonstrating the success The Sidemen have built over recent years, not only in bringing so many great names together, but raising money for important charities too. In addition, we will be delighted to welcome the huge global audience on streaming and digital channels, who will be joining the 60k plus fans in the Stadium!”

Here is everything you must know about the Sidemen Charity Football Match 2023. Including how to get tickets and what the potential lineup could be.

When is The Sidemen Charity Football Match?

The Sidemen Charity Football Match will take place at The London Stadium on 9 September 2023 - Credit: The Sidemen

Sidemen fans will not need to wait too long until this year's charity event kicks off at the London Stadium. The likes of KSI, Miniminter and more will hit the field for a drama-filled and laugh-out-loud 90 minutes of football on Saturday, 9 September 2023.

How to get tickets to The Sidemen Charity Football Match

Even though the venue for the upcoming iteration is much bigger than any of the prior events, demand is expected to surge even more than last year. Over 170,000 people queued for tickets online.

Tickets will go on sale for The Sidemen Charity Football Match in July 2023. An exact date is yet to be confirmed, but visit The Sidemen FC website to register your interest.

If you fail to obtain tickets once they are released, you will have the opportunity to tune in and watch every second of the action unfold live on The Sidemen YouTube channel.

What is the potential lineup for The Sidemen Charity Football Match?

The official lineups for both teams that will compete at this year's Sidemen Charity Football Match have not been announced at the time of writing. But you should definitely expect to see all the members of The Sidemen - KSI, Miniminter, Behzinga, Toby, W2S, Zerkaa and Vikkstar - having fun raising money.