KSI is fighting at Wembley Arena for a second time in 2023 - having previously faced FaZe Temperrr

KSI will return to the ring looking to keep his unbeaten pro-boxing record.

The YouTuber turned fighter - and co-founder of Prime Hyrdration and Energy - will be fighting Joe Fournier at Wembley Arena on Saturday, 13 May. KSI previously faced FaZe Temperrr earlier in the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has his eyes on a potential blockbuster fight with Jake Paul later in the year, as well as a potential bout with British boxer Tommy Fury. But how can you watch his latest fight?

When is KSI vs Fournier fight?

The boxing match will take place at Wembley Arena on Saturday, 13 May. It is KSI's second fight of 2023 after taking on FaZe Temperrr at the same venue in January of this year.

Fournier is a buisnessman and professional boxer who has gone 9-0 so far in his career. His last professional match was in April 2021, but he later fought an exhibition match in September of that year against David Haye - losing by unanimous decision.

The boxer is 40 and has an orthodox stance.

Joe Fournier (R) and KSI. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

What time does the fight start?

There is an undercard prior to the KSI vs Fournier fight at Wembley Arena on Saturday night. The event is scheduled to get underway at around 7pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ring walk for KSI and Fournier is expected around 9.30pm and the fight will follow shortly after.

How to watch the fight - is it on TV?

The match will be available to watch via DAZN. Fans will require a subscription to the sports streaming service - and the pay an extra add-on fee - to be able to tune in.

DAZN regularly features boxing matches - Anthony Joshua signed a deal last year for his future fights to be streamed on the platform. DAZN recently launched a TV channel on Sky which is available for subscribers to the streaming service.

It can be found on Channel 429 on Sky boxes.

How much does it cost to watch KSI fight?

Fans will need to be subscribed to DAZN and then pay an extra £19.99 to watch the event at Wembley. It includes the KSI vs Fournier bout as well as all of the undercard fights.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mail Online reports that DAZN is offering an introductory deal which includes KSI vs Fournier and one month's access to it's full service at £19.99. In the US the add-on price for the fight is $19.99 - but is $14.99 in Australia.

Who is on the undercard?

Prior to the main event at Wembley Arena on Saturday evening there will be a series of undercard fights. The bouts will be:

Deji Olatunji vs Swarmz

Salt Papi vs Anthony Taylor

ViruZz vs DK Money

Tennessee Thresh vs Paigey Cakey

Lil Bellsy vs Lil Kymchii

Wings vs Boogie

Corn vs Unbaer

Luis Nestor vs Archie