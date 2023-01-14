He will be facing FaZe Temperrr at Wembley Arena

KSI will be pulling on his boxing gloves and stepping back into the ring for the first time in 2023.

The YouTube star will be fighting FaZe Temperrr in the first of three planned bouts this year. He is lining up a blockbuster grudge match with Jake Paul around December.

It is KSI’s first fight since his back-to-back bouts against Swarmz ad Luis Alcaraz Pineda in August 2022. The social media star remains undefeated in his boxing career so far.

Fans will be able to watch the KSI vs FaZe Tremerrr fight via pay-for-view on DAZN. Speaking ahead of the bout, he said: “We’ve come head-to-head plenty of times with the Sidemen and FaZe clan competing against each other, and it looks like we have a another challenge on our hands. Credit to Temper for stepping up like a real fighter.”

FaZe Temperrr added: “I showed exactly what I can do in my last fight. At any moment in the fight, I can catch my opponent and you can see how they respond when that happens. The Sideman have been on top for too long, and it’s time for FaZe and I to show them exactly what we’re made of.

“Sure, KSI is a huge name, but only one man is going to come out of this victorious. I hope he’s as prepared as he says he is, because I’m coming to London to do one thing, and that’s claim a massive win inside that ring.”

Here is all you need to know about KSI:

Who is KSI?

KSI was born in Watford, Hertfordshire, on 19 June 1993. His real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ“ Olatunji but is better known by his moniker.

He first began on YouTube in 2008 under the name JideJunior. A year later he registered his current channel under the name KSIOlajideBT and began posting gaming-commentary related content - mainly focused on the popular sports series FIFA.

KSI’s videos grew in popularity and he dropped out of sixth form college to pursue YouTube full-time. In 2012 he began to expand the videos on his channel, including vlogs and other games outside FIFA. That year he reached one million subscribers on YouTube.

KSI. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for BAUER)

He has been a member of Sidemen since 2013. The group is a collective of YouTubers who produce videos often consisting of challenges, sketches and video-game commentary. His main YouTube channel now has over 34M subscribers, as of 2022.

Since 2017, KSI has embarked on a boxing career. He first fought fellow YouTubers Joe Weller and Logan Paul. In 2022 he faced Swarmz and Alcaraz Pineda both in the same night, winning both boughts. His latest fight at Wembley Arena on Saturday (14 January) is against FaZe Tremerrr.

KSI released his debut studio album in 2020, Dissimulation, and it debuted at number two in the UK charts. It also received mostly positive reviews. His second album All Over the Place in 2021, which was proceeded by four top three singles in the UK and the album topped the charts.

What is KSI’s net worth?

KSI is estimated to be worth approximately $25M, according to LadBible. His fortune comes from across his many ventures including his YouTube, music and boxing careers. He is also the founder of Prime Hydration with ex-rival Logan Paul, which recently agreed a sponsorship deal with Arsenal FC.

