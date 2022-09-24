The Sidemen Charity Football match returns this weekend, featuring social media stars such as KSI and Noah Beck.

Some of the biggest names in online culture are returning to the football pitch for the Sidemen’s ever-popular charity match.

After a hiatus since 2018, fans will be delighted to see their favourite YouTube stars donning their football gear once again - with all funds raised going to charity.

The Sidemen, including the group’s founder KSI, will be taking on YouTube AllStars at The Valley - the home ground of League One side Charlton Athletic.

One of the popular players on the YouTube AllStars team is ‘Chunkz’ - a star on social media, YouTube, and more recently, TV.

But who exactly is Chunkz, what is his real name, and what is his net worth? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Chunkz?

Chunkz, born on February 21, 1996 in northwest London, is a British Somali YouTube personality, TV presenter and former musician. He began filming on YouTube in 2015, with his content ranging from vlogs and online challenges to pranks and even a culinary series, Cooking with Chunkz.

The video creator went on to form a duo with another comedian Yung Filly, and the two later released their own music - including singles Clean Up and Hold. Chunkz’ stardom continued to grow in 2017, when he appeared in Big Shaq’s spoof music video Mans Not Hot, and in 2019, when he joined YouTube fan-favourite group Beta Squad.

As for his television career, the YouTube star hosted the 2020 MOBO Awards alongside Maya Jama and has been a co-host on Sky Sports show #SaturdaySocial for the past two years.

Chunkz will be playing in this year’s Sidemen Charity Football Match. Credit: Getty Images

In 2021, he announced he was quitting music because of his religion.

Chunkz’s most recent career move has been landing the gig as presenter of his own ITV2 show, Bad Chefs.

As of September 2022, he has 2.4 million subscribers on YouTube and his channel has over 181 million views.

What is his real name?

While he goes by ‘Chunkz’ online and in any media appearances, it’s not the YouTuber’s real name.

Chunkz is actually called Amin Mohammed, even though to some fans it may feel strange to refer to him as anything other than his famous nickname.

What is his net worth?

Chunkz and Yung Filly win the ‘Best Media Personality’ award at the MOBO Awards 2021. Credit: Getty Images

Chunkz’s exact net worth is not known, but his extensive online portfolio is sure to have earned him some decent money.

Estimates range from £5,000 to around £1 million, a figure which will only increase as his following grows.

According to The Sun, he currently lives in a £5 million mansion with the rest of the Beta Squad.

Is this his first time in football?

Chunkz has previously competed in Soccer Aid, the world’s biggest celebrity football match which raises money for UNICEF.

He has appeared in the star-studded game, which raises money for UNICEF, a total of three times - so hopefully he will be using his past experience to put on a top performance in this year’s Sidemen Charity Football match.