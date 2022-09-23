The Sidemen Charity Football Match, featurng the likes of Noah Beck and KSI, returns this weekend at the home of EFL League One side Charlton Athletic.

Some of the biggest names in online influencer culture are one again pulling on the football boots for the return of a popular charity football contest.

The Sidemen Charity Football Match returns for the first time since 2018 with star names like KSI, Logan Paul and Noah Beck all set to participate.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s match is due to take place at The Valley, the home ground of League One side Charlton Athletic.

Here is everything you need to know about the match including when it is due to be played, how to live stream the action, who is taking part and how the teams are set to line up:

When is charity match and is it being live streamed?

The charity match is due to take place on Saturday, September 24 2022.

It will be a 3pm (BST) kick off at The Valley which will be available with no domestic football being played due to the international break.

Charlton Athletic’s home ground has a capacity of 27,111.

Those unable to take in the action in person can live stream the match via the Sidemen’s official YouTube channel.

Who are Sidemen?

The Sidemen are a group of social media stars known for producing videos of various challenges, sketches and video game commentaries across their YouTube channels.

Probably the best known member of the group is KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) who is currently making waves in the sporting world with an undefeated professional boxing record of three wins from three fights including two victories by knockout.

The other members of the group are: Simon ‘Miniminter’ Minter, Josh ‘JoZerkaa’ Bradley, Tobi ‘TTobjizzle/TBJZL’ Brown, Ethan ‘Behzinga’ Payne, Vikram ‘Vikkstar1 Barn, and Harry “Wroetoshaw/W2S” Lewis.

The group organised the charity football match between 2015 and 2018 and are once again putting the event on after a four year hiatus.

Who is taking part in Sidemen vs Youtube Charity Match 2022?

The Sidemen team are due to take on a side of ‘YouTube Allstars’ in the match. The two teams will be managed by freestyle footballers Billy Wingrove and Mark Goldbridge.

The seven Sidemen members will be joined by other notable YouTube stars like Mr Beast and Pieface.

The Youtube Allstars team will feature Noah Beck, a TikTok star who some may remember from his impressive showing in this year’s Soccer Aid charity match.

Although the starting XIs have yet to be confirmed, Sidemen posted the squad selections on their official Twitter account:

Notably absent from both lists is social media mega star Logan Paul, but the YouTuber and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) performer is widely reported to be featuring in the match in some capacity.

Paul, 27, is currently working with WWE and is due to face the company’s ‘Undisputed WWE Universal Champion’ Roman Reigns for his title at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia later this year.

UK music duo Chase & Status will also be performing prior to kick off for the sold out crowd at The Valley.