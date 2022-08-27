KSI will face both Swarmz and Luis Alcaraz Pineda in the boxing ring tonight

A YouTube star will be fighting twice in one night.

KSI is returning to the boxing ring after a three year absence tonight (27 August).

The social media sensation will be making up for lost time by taking on two fighters.

The British star will first take on rapper Swarmz, before facing off against Mexican professional boxer Luis Alcaraz Pineda.

KSI was due to face Bulgarian boxer Ivan Nikolov instead of Pineda, but he was removed from the bill after being accused of having white power/ Neo Nazi tattoos.

Here is all you need to know:

When is KSI fighting?

KSI will step into the ring twice tonight (27 August).

The first fight will be against Swarmz.

DAZN says that the ringwalk is scheduled for 7.10pm in the UK - although times could change.

For the KSI vs Pineda fight, the second event of the evening, the ring walk is scheduled for 10.25pm.

Both of the fights will take place at the O2 arena in London.

What is KSI’s boxing record?

The YouTube star began his boxing career in 2018 - starting with two amateur fights.

His first amateur bought was against fellow YouTuber Joe Weller and he won by a technical knockout in the third round.

Next KSI face Logan Paul in an amateur boxing match in August 2018.

The match eneded in a draw.

KSI’s first professional match, without the use of headguards, was a rematch against Logan Paul in 2019.

The fight took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on 9 November.

KSI won the fight via split decision.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: KSI is seen in action during a Open Workout at Camden Boxing Club on August 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Who is Swarmz?

Swarmz is a British rapper and former semi-professional.

Born in Greenwich in September 1996, he was in the youth academies of Fulham, Charlton Athletic and Southend United.

After spells with East Thurrock United, Wanderers F.C and Whitehawk he quit football in 2018 to pursue a music career.

In 2020 he featured on KSI’s track Houdini - which reached number six in the UK charts.

He will face KSI in his first professional boxing bought at The O2 in London tonight.

Who is Luis Alcaraz Pineda?

The 23 year old is a professional boxer from Mexico.

So far in his career he has fought 7 boughts.

His record is 2-5 (two wins and five loses).

Pineda’s first fight was in April 2017, according to BoxRec, and he lost after being KO’d.

He won his next two fights in September and October 2017.

But has since lost his last four fights taking place in 2018, 2020 and most recently 2022.

His last fight was against Marcos Rios Gonzalez and he lost via unanimous decision.

How can you watch KSI fights?

The fights are available for pay-per-view (PPV) on DAZN in the UK.

You can purchase the event from DAZN’s website and the app is available on a number of platforms, including: