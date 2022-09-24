Sidemen FC will take on the YouTube Allstars at The Valley

Some of the most famous faces on YouTube will be coming together to raise money for charity.

Members of the Sidemen, including KSI, will be pulling on their football boots and taking to the pitch to face the YouTube Allstars, featuring the likes of Chunkz. The match is being held at The Valley, the home ground of Charlton Athletic today (24 September).

The stadium has a capacity of 27,111 and tickets have been sold for the event. The fan bar will open at midday ahead of kick off at 3pm. A live stream of the match will air on the Sidemen YouTube channel, with coverage starting at 2.15pm.

It is the first time that the Sidemen have held a charity football match since 2018. The last game was also held at The Valley. Sidemen also put on two other matches in 2016 and 2017.

But who will be managing the two teams in the charity game? Here is all you need to know:

Who will manage the teams?

The Sidemen FC vs YouTube Allstars charity match will take place at The Valley this afternoon. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm and the game will be shown live on YouTube. Watchers will be able to donate to charity via a link on the stream.

Both teams will be stacked with famous faces and internet personalities. KSI, Calfreezy, Pieface, MrBeast and more will be on the Sidemen side, while Chunkz, Cal the Dragon, Yung Filly, Noah Beck will be pulling on the kit

Sidemen announced that Mark Goldbridge and Billy Wingrove would be managing the teams for the 2022 Charity Match. The group’s official account tweeted: “The charity match requires some tactical masterplans and they’ll be provided by the team managers. We’re happy to welcome Mark Goldbridge and Billy Wingrove to the teams!”

Who is Mark Goldbridge?

Mark Goldbridge is a YouTuber best known for the Manchester United fan channel The United Stand. He also has a separate channel called Mark Goldbridge That’s Football.

Born in 1979, the 43 year old’s real name is Brent Di Cesare. He used to work as a police officer investigating financial fraud. He created the alias Mark Goldbridge when he began his YouTube career.

Goldbridge launched The United Stand in 2014 under the name Soccer Box TV, before later changing it to focus on Manchester United. He is known for his live streams of him watching games and reacting. BBC Sport has described these as “an amateur online version of Sky Sports‘ Soccer Saturday.

A general view inside The Valley on August 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Who is Billy Wingrove?

Billy Wingrove is one part of the duo F2Freestylers - also known as The F2 - along with Jeremy Lynch. The pair are amateur footballers and best known for their YouTube channel which has over 13 million subscribers.

Wingrove’s family have a background in football, with his dad Alan briefly playing in the youth set-ups of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. His cousin Greg Lincoln was also in the Arensal youth set-up but never played a senior game, he did represent England at U-20s level.

Wingrove played for Enfield Town and semi-professionally for Ware between 2004 and 2009 performing freestyle football to earn money.