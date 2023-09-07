Sidemen Charity Match will take place at London Stadium in 2023

Sidemen's highly anticipated charity football match will make its grand return this weekend.

The fundraising event will take place at the London Stadium on Saturday, 9 September. It is the first time West Ham's home has welcomed the match.

Sidemen have announced the full line-up for the 2023 edition of the charity game - with big names like Speed and MrBeast returning. More than 60,000 fans are expected to watch the match live at the London Stadium this weekend.

Fans who can't make it to the ground - they will be able to watch it at home. But if you do have a ticket, you might be wondering what time you can start arriving?

Here's all you need to know:

What time do the doors open for Sidemen Charity Match?

London Stadium has confirmed the timings for the charity football match on Saturday, 9 September:

12.30pm - Catering units open on the Stadium Island.

1pm - Hospitality opens -ticketholders only.

1.30pm - Stadium General Admission opens.

3pm - Match Kick Off

5pm - Event ends

On its website, the venue adds: "Please allow 30 minutes to get into the Stadium after arriving at the Park. Ticket and security checks will be in operation.