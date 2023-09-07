Sidemen Charity Match line-ups: Who will play for Sidemen FC and Youtube All-Stars at London Stadium?
This year’s Sidemen Charity Match is around the corner - but which famous stars will go head-to-head at London Stadium?
Earlier this year, YouTube sensations The Sidemen announced they will once again hold their popular charity football match. The match, which sees Sidemen FC take on Youtube All-Stars, will take place on September 9.
Youtuber turned boxer, Prime drink co-creator and chart-topping musician KSI will join forces with the likes of W2S, Miniminter, Behzinga and other major names in the world of YouTube, music, sport and more for the annual charity match. Like past events, all funds will be donated to charities like Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), Teenage Cancer Trust and Rays of Sunshine.
But which other stars will take part in this year’s Sidemen Charity Match? Here’s everything you need to know.
Sidemen Charity Match line-ups
Sidemen FC
- Manager - Billy Wingrove
- KSI
- Miniminter
- W2S
- Vikkstar123
- Behzinga
- Zerkaa
- TBJZL
- Callux
- Lazarbeam
- Calfreezy
- Randolph
- Tareq
- JME
- Manager - Mark Goldbridge
- IShowSpeed
- Mr Beast
- xQc
- Danny Aarons
- Chandler Hallow
- Niko Omilana
- Max Fosh
- Kai Cenat
- Airrack
- AboFlah
- Chunkz
- ChrisMD
- Karl Jacobs
- Theo Baker
- WillNE
- Yung Filly
- JiDion