Prime Hydration is now available in Morrisons and Sainsbury’s as stock is added to more stores

Prime Hydration is being rolled out to more stores across the UK as the demand remains sky high.

Sainsbury’s and Morrisons have both started to stock the energy drink this week. Customers are limited to buying just three bottles in the supermarkets.

Launched by YouTube stars and former boxing rivals Logan Paul and KSI in 2022, the drinks have proved to be hugely popular over the last 12 months. Prime comes in a range of flavours including lemon and lime, ice pop and even limited editions.

The pair have previously discussed their hopes of making Prime the most popular drink in the world and are aiming to “rival some of the biggest companies on Earth” with their new drink, including “Pepsi, Coke, Gatorade, and Powerade.” The YouTubers revealed that their biggest goals for their drink are taste and hydration.

First available in Asda, lenghty queues have been seen in each further store that have added Prime. An app has been launched to track the availability of the drink in your area.

But what exactly is in Prime and does it contain caffeine? Here is all you need to know:

What are the ingredients in Prime?

Coconut water is a key ingredient in the popular energy drink and also contains tree nuts, but is free from cereals. But what else is in Prime?

The popular drink Prime has been flying off the shelves

On Metro Market, the ingredients list for Prime Orange is as follows:

Filtered Water

Coconut Water from Concentrate

Citric Acid

Dipotassium Phosphate

Tri Magnesium Citrate

Natural Flavor

Sucralose

Beta Carotene for Color

L-Isoleucine

L-Leucine

L-Valine

D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E)

Acesulfame Potassium

Retinyl Palmitate (Vitamin a)

Zinc Aspartate

Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B-6)

Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B-12)

Prime drinks are all gluten-free, vegan and soy-free. It is not kosher and on its website, the company advises: “While Prime products do not hold a formal Halal Certification; our products do not constitute any ingredients or manufacturing processes that would require such certification.”

Does Prime Hydration contain caffeine?

Energy drinks are often high in caffeine, for example a can of Red Bull contains around 146.7mg. The high caffeine content is one of the reasons that the sale of energy drinks are restricted to people aged 16 and above.

On its website, Prime explains that both the Prime Hydration drinks and the Prime Hydration + sticks are “caffeine-free”. Due to the lack of caffeine there is no age-restriction on the purchase of the popular beverage.

How does Prime Hydration compared to other energy drinks?

Full energy drinks such as Red Bull and Monster contain a large amount of caffeine. A single can of Red Bull contains 146.7mg of caffeine, while a can of Monster has 160mg.

Red Bull has a sugar-free version which contains 32mg of caffeine per 100ml, which is similar to the caffeine in a cup of coffee. Monster Energy Zero Ultra and Zero Sugar both contain less than 20mg of caffeine per can.