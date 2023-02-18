Sainsbury’s confirms the date it will start stocking Logan Paul and KSI’s Prime drink

Sainsbury’s are set to become the latest supermarket to stock Prime Hydration energy drink.

The popular beverage has taken the country by storm since its arrival in recent months. Launched by internet celebrities Logan Paul and KSI in 2022, it has been rolled out to retailers over the last year.

Aldi saw huge queues after it started to stock the drink as people rushed out to try and get their hands on it. Asda also started to stock the drink last year.

Wakey Wines in west Yorkshire went viral after charging over £100 for a can of Prime energy drink, after importing the beverage from the US. The shop’s TikTok account was even temporarily banned in January.

However even more retailers are adding Prime Hydration to their stores - giving fans more opportunity to purchase the drink. Here is all you need to know:

Is Sainsbury’s selling Prime?

Fans of Logan Paul and KSI will be able to get their hands on the energy drink, which has been selling like hotcakes, will soon be available in Sainsbury’s. According to reports the supermarket will be adding Prime to its shelves this month!

When will Prime be available in Sainsbury’s?

Daily Record reports that from Tuesday (21 February) the energy drink will be available from the supermarket. It is not confirmed which stores will stock Prime from that date.

The drinks are being flogged at an extreme markup. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Are other supermarkets selling Prime?

Morrisons have also confirmed that it will be stocking Prime Hydration in the near future. An exact date for Prime’s arrival at the supermarket has not been confirmed.

It joins Asda, Aldi and Sainsbury’s in selling the internet’s favourite energy drink. Spar stores have also been selling Prime drink.

What is Prime hydration drink?

Prime hydration is a sports energy drink. When they launched the drink, Logan Paul and KSI said they were aiming to “rival some of the biggest companies on Earth” with their new drink, including “Pepsi, Coke, Gatorade, and Powerade.” The YouTubers revealed that their biggest goals for their drink are taste and hydration. Paul said that the drink is made up of 10% coconut water.

What flavours of Prime hydration drink are available?

Paul and KSI have celebrated the launch of Prime hydration drink in the UK with a new flavour, Ice Pop. Paul, who is from America, tweeted: “Introducing Ice Pop! @PrimeHydrate Our new delicious flavor, just in time for the Summer. @KSI and I are proud & humbled to announce that Prime is officially the fastest-growing hydration drink in America, represented by the ICE POP colors — red, white, and blue.”

How can I check stocks of Prime hydration drink in my local UK store?

The Prime Tracker UK app shows branches of Asda, Aldi and Spar where the drink is in stock. It says it will tell users of changes within 30 seconds of stock updates.

