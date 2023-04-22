Prime Hydration comes in a range of regular and limited edition flavours

Prime mania continues to grip the country as people rush out to get their hands on the popular drinks.

Aldi saw huge queues after restocking the beverage last week. It comes after Sainsbury’s and Morrisons also saw high demand after adding the drink to the shelves.

Launched in 2022 by YouTubers turned boxers KSI and Logan Paul, Prime Hydration has been slowly rolled out to more stores across the country. The brand also comes in a version with caffeine called Prime Energy, which is not as widely available.

Prime Hydration has become a playground sensation and if you have kids or younger relatives, you might have seen them carrying the brightly coloured bottles. Sales of the bottles are often limited in stores to help the shops keep up with demand.

But if you have tried Prime Hydration and are wondering which other flavours are out there. Here is all you need to know:

How many flavours does Prime have?

Prime Hydration comes in a range of different flavours, each in a different brightly coloured bottle. The company continues to add expand and add all-new varities.

The following flavours are currently available as of April 2023:

Regular

Ice Pop

Tropical Punch

Blue Raspberry

Lemon Lime

Meta Moon

Grape

Orange

Strawbery Watermellon (United States only)

Limited Edition

KSI - Orange Mango

Lemonade

What flavours does Prime Energy come in?

The energy drink version of Prime, which features caffeine unlike the bottles of Hydration, comes in a similar range of flavours. The following versions are listed on Prime’s US website:

Strawberry Watermellon

Blue Raspberry

Tropical Punch

Orange Mango

Lemon Lime

What is in Prime Hydration?

On Metro Market, the ingredients list for Prime Orange is as follows:

Filtered Water

Coconut Water from Concentrate

Citric Acid

Dipotassium Phosphate

Tri Magnesium Citrate

Natural Flavor

Sucralose

Beta Carotene for Color

L-Isoleucine

L-Leucine

L-Valine

D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E)

Acesulfame Potassium

Retinyl Palmitate (Vitamin a)

Zinc Aspartate

Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B-6)

Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B-12)

Prime drinks are all gluten-free, vegan and soy-free. It is not kosher and on its website, the company advises: “While Prime products do not hold a formal Halal Certification; our products do not constitute any ingredients or manufacturing processes that would require such certification.”

Does Prime Hydration contain caffeine?

Energy drinks are often high in caffeine, for example a can of Red Bull contains around 146.7mg. The high caffeine content is one of the reasons that the sale of energy drinks are restricted to people aged 16 and above.

On its website, Prime explains that both the Prime Hydration drinks and the Prime Hydration + sticks are “caffeine-free”. Due to the lack of caffeine there is no age-restriction on the purchase of the popular beverage.

How much caffeine is there in Prime Energy?

A second variant of Prime is available - Prime Energy. It actually does contain caffeine unlike the Hydration version.