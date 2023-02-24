Prime Hydration is now available in Sainsbury’s and Morrisons - but there are limits

The demand for Prime Hydration remains at a high as the drink is rolled out to more stores across the country.

Launched in 2022 by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI, the pair have previously stated their ambition to make it the most popular drink in the world. Sainsbury’s and Morrisons have started to stock it in recent days.

Popular among young people, Prime Hydration is available in five different flavours in the UK - including one limited edition creation. However, due to the high demand, there is a limit on the number of bottles you can buy at stores across the country.

The limits range from a single bottle up to four per customer, but the rules are different depending on the retailer. An app exists to help you track the stock of Prime in your area.

Here’s how many bottles of Prime Hydration you can purchase in stores in the UK:

Why are Prime purchases limited?

Logan Paul and KSI’s drink has proved to be a huge hit since it launched last year. It has been slowly rolling out to more and more stores in recent months.

Stores have been introducing caps on the number of bottles you can purchase to prevent bulk buying. The demand is extremly high for Prime, with resellers marking them up on eBay and other websites for much higher than face value.

Birmingham Mail reported in October last year that Asda had introduced a limit of three bottles per customer to match demand. The drink was originally exclusive to the the supermarket in the UK, but has since been made available in more stores.

Morrisons

The supermarket has become the latest retailer to stock Prime. Customers will be limited to just four bottles at a time. It will be selling the following flavours, Express and Star reports:

Ice Pop 500ml

Tropical Punch 500ml

Lemon Lime 500ml

Blue Raspberry 500ml

Sainsbury’s

The supermarket started to stock Prime on Tuesday, 21 February. Customers are limited to buying just three bottles of the drink.

Sainsbury’s is selling the flavours you would expect, as well as a special limited edition. Here are the Prime drinks available in the supermarket:

Lemon Lime 500ml

Blue Raspberry 500ml

Tropical Punch 500ml

Ice Pop 500ml

KSI Limited Edition Orange & Mango 500ml

Aldi

The retailer has been selling Prime since late 2022, following the early demand for the drink, a limit of three bottles per customer was introduced. Aldi sells these flavours of Prime:

Blue Raspberry 500ml

Lemon and Lime 500ml

Ice Pops 500ml

Spar

Prime drink has been rolled out to certain Spar stores since mid-January this year. The retailer, like Sainsbury’s and Aldi, has restrictions on the number of bottles you can purchase.

In one store in the north east of England, customers can only buy one bottle - with the drink kept behind the counter. Spar is selling three flavours of the drink:

Blue Raspberry 500ml

Lemon and Lime 500ml

Ice Pops 500ml

Asda

Customers can only buy three bottles of Prime in Asda in a bid to make sure the supply matches the demand.

What is Prime Hydration?

Prime hydration is a sports energy drink. When they launched the drink, Logan Paul and KSI said they were aiming to “rival some of the biggest companies on Earth” with their new drink, including “Pepsi, Coke, Gatorade, and Powerade.”

The YouTubers revealed that their biggest goals for their drink are taste and hydration. Paul said that the drink is made up of 10% coconut water.

How can I check stocks of Prime hydration drink in my local UK store?

The Prime Tracker UK app shows branches of Asda, Aldi and Spar where the drink is in stock. It says it will tell users of changes within 30 seconds of stock updates.

